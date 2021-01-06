Leading corn and soybean seed performers excel despite demanding 2020 season

Golden Harvest offers one of the industry's most rapidly evolving corn portfolios. Results from recent trials 1 show the promise this holds for farmers. For example:

Golden Harvest corn G10L16-5222A E-Z Refuge ® brand outyielded Channel ® 209-53STX by 13 bu/A in 78 comparisons.

brand outyielded Channel 209-53STX by 13 bu/A in 78 comparisons. Golden Harvest corn G15J91-3220 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded Pioneer ® P1464AML by 11.9 bu/A in 65 comparisons.

P1464AML by 11.9 bu/A in 65 comparisons. Golden Harvest corn G00H12-5122 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded Channel 199-11STX by 7.9 bu/A in 79 comparisons.

Golden Harvest corn G10D21-3330 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded Pioneer P1138AM by 5.4 bu/A in 51 comparisons.

"Yield performance remains a key factor in making 2021 seed selections," said Ryan Fuller, Golden Harvest corn product manager, West Commercial Unit. "As 2020 trials proved, Golden Harvest hybrids continue to outperform the competition through excellent drought tolerance, moderate plant structure for residue management and excellent drydown for an early harvest option."

Andy Ackley, Golden Harvest corn product manager, East Commercial Unit, added, "Golden Harvest hybrids delivered outstanding roots and stalks for season-long standability, combined with a great disease package, helping farmers maximize yield potential and performance by planting higher seed populations."

Golden Harvest soybeans had a similarly strong season. Offering the industry's broadest selection of herbicide traits, the Golden Harvest soybean portfolio beat key competitors across the Midwest:

Golden Harvest soybean GH2788X brand outyielded Asgrow ® AG31X0 by 7 bu/A in 6 comparisons.

AG31X0 by 7 bu/A in 6 comparisons. Golden Harvest soybean GH3195X brand outyielded Pioneer P30T92E by 3.5 bu/A in 24 comparisons.

Golden Harvest soybean GH3582E3 brand outyielded Pioneer P37A27X by 2.8 bu/A in 19 comparisons.

"Behind the strength of the latest trait technologies, Golden Harvest soybean varieties excelled at delivering yield performance despite tough conditions," said Stephanie Porter, Golden Harvest soybean product manager. "Successfully navigating this season further demonstrates that on top of industry-leading trait choice, Golden Harvest offers valuable guidance and in-season agronomic management recommendations to help maximize yield potential."

2021 Golden Harvest lineup

As farmers consider their options for the next growing season, Golden Harvest has expanded its product portfolio for 2021 with 12 new corn hybrids and 22 new soybean varieties.

Featuring a proprietary germplasm with elite genetics, the new corn hybrids range in relative maturity from 96 to 115 days. The portfolio is packed with products that have strong agronomics, yield potential and standability, as well as the most-ever hybrids available with above- and below-ground insect control through the Agrisure Duracade® and Agrisure Viptera® traits. Additionally, Enogen® corn hybrids for feed or ethanol can help farmers maximize their overall profit potential.

On the soybean side, Golden Harvest offers access to the most in-demand soybean herbicide trait choices with some of the best germplasm and technology available. For 2021, 22 new Golden Harvest soybean varieties range in relative maturity from .05 to 5.1 and join an industry-leading portfolio at the forefront of weed control technology. The Golden Harvest soybean portfolio offers farmers access to Enlist E3® as well as Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans and LibertyLink® GT27®. The varieties contain the industry's broadest choice of herbicide trait options, and their high-yielding genetics are proven performers.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge and deliver a Service 365 year-round commitment to doing whatever it takes to yield results for farmers. With over 1,600 local trials, they can help pick the right products for each operation.

To find a local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

1 Yield advantages are composites based on the results of 2020 Syngenta first party and other independent third party trials, when available. For more information regarding yield comparisons against an individual product, ask your Syngenta representative.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

©2021 Syngenta. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27® is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroSciences LLC and MS Technologies LLC. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC. XtendFlex® is a registered trademark used under license from the Bayer Group.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, XtendFlex®, LibertyLink® and Enlist E3® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and XtendFlex® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade® is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/

