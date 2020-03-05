Leading Dermatologic Experts Share Insights about New Treatments, Trends and Emerging Tech at the Skin of Color Society's 4th Annual Media Day, "Facing the Future"

Amidst exciting advances in the field of skin of color dermatology, a team of nationally and globally recognized dermatologists representing SOCS recently shared news and insights about new treatments, trends and emerging technological developments with members of the media at the Society's 4th Annual Media Day, held at Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery in New York City.

The SOCS presenting experts, who collectively have published more than 700 original articles, book chapters, books, case reports, original research and scientific abstracts, included the following dermatologists:

Dr. Seemal R. Desai and Dr. Laura Scott , who presented on State-of-the-Art in Treating Pigmentation Disorders & Skincare Products ;

, who presented on ; Dr. Amy McMichael and Dr. Crystal Aguh , who presented on Hair Happenings ;

and Dr. , who presented on ; Dr. Andrew Alexis and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, who presented on Patient Safety with Cosmetic Procedures ;

and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, who presented on ; Dr. Susan C. Taylor and Dr. Maritza Perez , who presented on Skin Cancer & Sun Protection in Melanin-Rich Skin ; and

and Dr. , who presented on ; and Dr. Lynn McKinley-Grant and Dr. Donald Glass , who presented on External Signs of Internal Disease.

The content-rich program featured remarks from SOCS President Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD and the SOCS Media Day host, Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, followed by a series of rotating sessions and a lively Q & A period.

The SOCS Media Day was supported by the following sponsors: Almirall; Ceylon by AnimLabs; Dermablend; Dermavant; Medscape; Procter & Gamble-Gillette; Procter & Gamble-Opte; Pfizer; and Scientis/Senté.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is a professional dermatologic organization dedicated to promoting awareness of, and excellence in, the specialty of skin of color dermatology. The Society was established in 2004 by Susan C. Taylor, MD, and has grown to include members from numerous countries around the world. SOCS focuses on patients with skin of color, including, but not limited to, those of Asian, Hispanic/Latino, African, Native American and Pacific Island descent. The Society is committed to wide-ranging educational and investigational pursuits designed to impact individuals with skin of color and to ensure the success of dermatologists in serving these individuals. www.skinofcolorsociety.org

