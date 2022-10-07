Leading Digital Studio TheSoul Publishing Names Longtime COO Arthur Mamedov CEO

TheSoul's Executive Producer Anastasiia Vinogradova Promoted to Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheSoul Publishing, the award-winning digital studio that entertains and engages through original and fun content for a global audience, announces that effective today, COO Arthur Mamedov will transition to the role of CEO. At the same time, Anastasiia Vinogradova will become Chief Creative Officer (CCO). Together, they will further the growth of the company and its universe of well-known brands including 5-Minute Crafts®, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam and Polar. Founders and former Co-CEOs, Pavel Radaev and Marat Mukhametov, will step away from day-to-day operations to assume non-executive advisory positions.

Since joining TheSoul Publishing, Arthur Mamedov has played a crucial role in fostering strong, trusted relationships with the world's largest social media companies, cementing a growing list of global distribution partners including TikTok, Snap, Facebook and YouTube. Further, he has been instrumental in the guidance of the company's key functions and crafting the strategy of TheSoul.

"TheSoul Publishing has reached heights no one could have imagined, and I am excited to take this powerhouse studio into the future, leaning into innovation and creativity to entertain our global audience," said Arthur Mamedov, incoming CEO. "Between new business and creative partnerships, enhanced distribution opportunities, and a groundbreaking global production approach, TheSoul is elevating fast as a next-generation entertainment content leader."

The new organizational structure and business framework follows more than a year of planning. These foundational changes are in support of the company's vision to further the continued momentum of the studio. TheSoul Publishing has been highly successful and recognized for its forward thinking business approaches; to maintain this reputation, it is necessary to evolve and transition to a new generation of leaders. In the coming year, TheSoul Publishing will be creating more functional efficiencies with the goal of additional strengthening of operational business flow.

Previously, Anastasiia Vinogradova, incoming CCO, led the teams behind some of TheSoul's most popular and fast-growing channels including La La Life and the fast-rising digital pop artist, Polar. Vinogradova shared, "Creativity is truly at the heart of this studio. I'm excited to maximize the unlimited potential of TheSoul and expand our portfolio of playful and highly-engaging content. To keep online audiences entertained we are going to experiment, innovate, and most importantly continue to have a lot of fun along the way."

Based at TheSoul Publishing's headquarters in Cyprus, Mamedov will oversee the company's international team, spanning more than 70 countries and six continents. As CCO, Vinogradova will oversee creative production and manage creative teams at TheSoul Publishing's state-of-the-art studio locations in Limassol, Cyprus; Riga, Latvia and Budapest as well as a global remote production team.

"We are incredibly proud of the digital studio we have built and firmly believe TheSoul Publishing is in highly skilled hands," said Pavel Radaev and Marat Mukhametov, Founders and former Co-CEOs. "Arthur and Anastasiia will certainly drive an unprecedented level of success in the years to come, using their leadership, creativity and business acumen to take TheSoul Publishing to the next level."

For more information on TheSoul Publishing, visit www.thesoul-publishing.com .

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is the award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience.

One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than 1.5 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 20 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From cutting-edge 3D technology, to eye-catching stop motion, from fun live-action to catchy music videos, from inspirational craft projects to vibrant animation, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands has it all. TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels includes 5-Minute Crafts®, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam and Polar.

Its most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts®, is the number one DIY digital brand in the world and the only brand to consistently rank among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels and among the Top-10 of all Facebook pages.

Current initiatives include expansion across social media, music, podcast and streaming platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili as well as the continued growth of its extraordinary global production team, to provide its fans more of the content they crave.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including the 'Digital Studio of the Year' at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards, a 2021 Webby Award nomination for 5-Minute Crafts, 7 Shorty Award nominations, a pair of 2022 Digiday Video & TV Award nominations including 'Best Use of YouTube', a 2022 Stevie Award win for 'Media Company of the Year' and a 2022 Webby Honoree for 'Best Overall Social Presence in Media/Entertainment'.

