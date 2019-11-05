Leading Digital Workplace Experience Software Company, iOFFICE, Announces Acquisition of Asset Maintenance Management Software Provider, Hippo CMMS

"Incorporating Hippo's solution into iOFFICE's broader application suite is a logical next stage in our company's evolution," said Mark Peterson, chief executive officer, iOFFICE. "As one of the leading native SaaS, asset management systems on the market today, Hippo is an ideal fit to join our brand. Their culture is very much like our own - they're strong and they move fast. Their offerings are robust, agile and they share our passion for disrupting the market with solutions that are unlike any other."

iOFFICE's acquisition of the Hippo CMMS reinforces its commitment to helping organizations strengthen their investment of their physical assets, drive positive business decisions through data-driven solutions, and continue to simplify and enhance the employee experience.

Founded in 2004 in Winnipeg, Canada, Hippo CMMS has since become a leader in the asset management industry and provides maintenance management software solutions that appeal to any size business. Hippo serves more than 1,200 customers with over 32,000 active users across multiple industries, including Rolls-Royce, the Los Angeles Clippers and Planet Fitness. Their software provides essential features that help facility leaders manage, organize and track their maintenance operations.

"Our acquisition of Hippo brings a true innovator and global asset management leader into the iOFFICE suite of workplace management solutions," Peterson continued. "The demand for data intelligence has surged in recent years as leaders look to solve issues and plan for their workforce's future needs. With Hippo's expertise in maintenance management, our customers will now have access to every possible touchpoint to maintain and manage their workplaces for today and tomorrow."

Since the acquisition of iOFFICE by Waud Capital, iOFFICE has seen significant growth with its workplace software solutions. The acquisition of Hippo will continue to support that growth and will enable iOFFICE's corporate customers to address their expanding workplace, workforce and asset maintenance needs from one cloud-based application.

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE provides enterprise workplace leaders with the SaaS platform, mobile tools and analytics to simplify facility management, empower employees and increase workplace productivity. The iOFFICE platform effortlessly connects to HUMMINGBIRD, the number 1 suite of employee-centric digital workplace solutions, and to the iOFFICE MARKETPLACE, a vetted collection of critical workplace application partners. This allows organizations to optimize their workplace while streamlining their technology stack. To discover why leading global organizations trust iOFFICE to manage enterprise growth and enhance the employee experience, visit www.iOFFICECORP.com.

