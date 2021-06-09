Leading Distribution & Logistics Company Selects Missouri For New Investment

"Missouri's central location and business-friendly environment is a leading destination for transportation and logistics companies like this one, and we are excited to welcome FFE Transportation to Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "FFE is bringing good-paying jobs and economic opportunities to Missourians in this rural community. We look forward to working together as FFE finds success and grows within our state."

FFE Transportation utilizes industry-leading equipment and technology to provide a variety of service offerings to its customers. The company is dedicated to providing customers with excellent service to meet their needs while maintaining a safe environment for employees. Company executives say they selected Butler, Missouri, for their newest transportation and logistics facility due to its robust workforce, friendly business climate, and the safety of the community.

"We are very excited about expanding our operation into the Butler region," said Jim Richards, President and CEO of FFE Transportation. "We look forward to working closely with the community and being a great partner."

FFE Transportation was formed in the 1940's and has grown across the U.S. with multiple locations throughout the country. Missouri Partnership worked in collaboration with the City of Butler, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Osage Valley Electric Cooperative Association, and the Bates County Commissioners to bring FFE Transportation to Missouri.

"We are thrilled that FFE Transportation is investing in Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Our state is a leading location for companies in distribution and logistics thanks to our strategic location in the center of the U.S. FFE Transportation's investment in Missouri further solidifies our state's crucial role in the food supply chain."

"Butler, being the Electric City we are, is electrified that FFE Transportation has selected our community for their new transportation and logistics facility," said Mayor Jim Henry. "FFE Transportation and the City of Butler are a wonderful fit together. We are thrilled about the 60 new jobs it will bring to the community. We plan to build a long-lasting partnership with FFE Transportation and welcome them to our community."

FFE Transportation's facility is located at 1020 Stover-Ward Road.

About FFE Transportation

Founded in 1943, Frozen Food Express Transportation Services has grown into the largest asset-based temperature-controlled LTL transportation and warehousing provider in the U.S. FFE's strategic vision is to be the premier temperature-controlled LTL carrier in North America. The company leverages its core competencies to provide the best service in all aspects of its offerings. FFE offers various services, including Over the Road, Local, Regional, Dedicated, Expedited, and Storage.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2007, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 27,000+ new jobs, $1.4 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $3 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's General Stores, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

