Leading Dryer Maintenance and Repair Franchise Rallies Behind National Fire Prevention Month

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving to raise awareness behind the causes and dangers of dryer fires, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America's leading dryer maintenance and repair franchise, is taking action during National Fire Prevention Month this October by raising funds for the Children's Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization aiding children who have suffered from severe burns or trauma as a result of fire. This marks the seventh consecutive year Dryer Vent Wizard will fundraise on behalf of the Children's Burn Foundation for National Fire Prevention Month.

Volunteers from Dryer Vent Wizard's home office team attended a city-wide open house in Farmington Hills, Michigan on Sunday, September 30. During this event, the team educated local residents on dryer fire safety and prevention. Throughout the months of October and November, the Dryer Vent Wizard corporate office will raise funds to benefit the Children's Burn Foundation through donations from franchisees, corporate staff and vendors. Additionally, activities will be held for the home office staff to help raise money.

To honor fire departments with exceptional fire prevention programs and services, Dryer Vent Wizard will award $500 grants at the conclusion of the fundraiser. Franchisees can nominate local fire departments for consideration. Since 2015, Dryer Vent Wizard has awarded $13,500 worth of grants to 27 fire departments across the United States and Canada.

"As we partner with the Children's Burn Foundation, we look forward to educating local residents on a cause that is near and dear to all of our hearts - dryer fires and various warning signs to best prevent dryer fires across the country," said Jason Kapica, Dryer Vent Wizard President. "With more than 15,500 dryer fires reported each year, our goal over the next two months is to help prevent the destruction of homes across the United States. Through open dialogue and home office events we look forward to helping homeowners live safely and comfortably."

This year's fundraiser kicked off when Dryer Vent Wizard participated in a Tough Mudder race on September 8 in Pennsylvania. Members of Dryer Vent Wizard team who participated in the 10-mile, 20-obstacle mud-run race included Jason Kapica, President; Terry Reuer, Executive Chair; Mike Donnelly, Legal Administrator; and Logon Standifer, Development Admin and Graphic Designer.

Dryer Vent Wizard aims to raise $25,000 this year for the Children's Burn Foundation, which provides reconstructive treatment, counseling, emergency assistance, prevention and education programs and more to help child burn survivors and their families. Since 2012, Dryer Vent Wizard has partnered with the Children's Burn Foundation to help spread awareness for the dangers of fires, and has collectively donated nearly $86,000 to the organization.

"Dryer Vent Wizard's generous donations over the past seven years have helped shine a light on the Children's Burn Foundation," said Dawn Umeoto, Director of Development and Communications for the Children's Burn Foundation. "We are extremely thankful for the one-of-a-kind corporate staff and franchise system. As everyone comes together surrounding National Fire Prevention Month to raise awareness about the dangers of dryer fires, and the individuals that are directly affected by them, we admire Dryer Vent Wizard's commitment and stand with them in creating safer homes across North America."

For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to donate to the Children's Burn Foundation, visit www.dryerventwizard.com and select the "donate" button on the homepage.

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, who also founded Mr. Handyman, and currently operates 92 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventwizard.com.

About the Children's Burn Foundation

For over 30 years, Children's Burn Foundation has provided care to children with severe burns, who, because of a lack of financial resources and/or medical insurance, cannot otherwise benefit from medical treatment and much-needed post-acute services. The mission of Children's Burn Foundation is: to prevent the pain and trauma of burn injuries to children, and; to heal and give children who have suffered severe burns the opportunity to reach their full potential, physically, psychologically and socially. CBF is the ONLY Foundation providing full recovery services to child burn survivors from the date of their burn injury until they are 18 years old. Children's Burn Foundation now serves over 71,000 children and families annually. To learn more about the Children's Burn Foundation, please visit http://childburn.org.

Media Contact: Leah Cotton, Fishman Public Relations, lcotton@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Dryer Vent Wizard

Related Links

http://www.dryerventwizard.com

