Leading Energy Companies Join Together to Put Safety First in Storage Systems

PHOENIX, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top energy companies – including GE Energy Storage, Panasonic, LG Chem Power and Duke Energy -- joined the Energy Storage Association today to make safety a priority when manufacturing and operating energy storage systems.

ESA formally launched the Energy Storage Industry Corporate Responsibility Initiative and pledge at its Annual Energy Storage Conference & Expo in Phoenix. To date, 30 companies have signed the pledge, emphasizing their commitment to the well-being and safety of consumers. At the conference, ESA and the signatory companies launched a task force to develop best practices for potential operational hazard prevention, end-of-life recycling and responsible supply-chain practices.

"The U.S. energy storage market nearly doubled in 2018 and is expected to double again in 2019, so this marks an ideal time for the industry to demonstrate their commitment to corporate responsibility," said ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman. "Representing the national trade association and the voice of the energy storage industry, I can say unequivocally that the industry stands ready to tackle the topics outlined in the Corporate Responsibility Initiative in a proactive and direct manner."

Here is a list of the companies that signed the pledge:

Amber Kinetics Engie LG Chem Power, Inc. Ameresco EsVolta Li-Ion Tamer Ascend Analytics Eversource LS Energy Solutions Borrego Solar EVgo NEC Clearway Fluence NEXTracker CSA Group GE Energy Storage Panasonic Duke Energy Highview Power Storage Renewance Dimension Energy Hyosung STEM Dynapower Ingersoll Rand Swinerton Enel Green Power Invenergy UL

