Leading Entertainment PR Agency Lobeline Communications Expands Its Suite of Services Into the Emerging Industries and Web 3 Space

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its wildly successful medtech division, TMG360 , top entertainment PR and digital agency, Lobeline Communications , announced today the increased expansion of its services to cater to clientele within the emerging industries and Web 3 space through its new division, Lobeline Innovation Lab.

Combining over three decades of expertise, a fast-paced, dedicated, experienced team, and a large entertainment background, Lobeline Communications has uniquely positioned itself to support the ever-increasing demand from emerging industries and Web3 companies, which have proliferated along with the decentralization movement. The division has been established to use digital marketing and PR services to take advantage of the timely opportunity to develop and define the narrative for the Innovators and their companies in the emerging industries and Web3.

"As these industries and companies hold the promise of changing people's lives and reshaping the future, we knew we had to help bridge the gap between the emerging industries and audience awareness," said Partner & CEO of Lobeline Communications, Jamie Hurley, "In recognizing this, we are excited to officially launch our new division and expand our offerings to serve a plethora of clientele."

With the expansion of Lobeline across North America, the company now has offices in locations in key markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Toronto. With this positioning, Lobeline Communications has a firm industry presence in places where industry leaders operate, business decisions are made, and technological advancements continue to evolve.

As one of the nation's leading public relations firms, Lobeline Communications is committed to empowering, promoting, and enhancing the visibility of our clients. The agency looks forward to forming long-lasting professional relationships with key emerging industry leaders, maximizing their influence and efforts in order to meet their specific goals.

For more information on Lobeline Innovation Lab, please visit lobeline.com/innovation-lab/

About Lobeline Communications:

Lobeline Communications is a public relations and communications firm offering strategic, results-oriented solutions for corporate, consumer, talent, entertainment, and non-profit clients for over 30 years. Founded by former concert promoter Phil Lobel in 1986, Lobeline began primarily serving entertainment and music-related clients. Since then, Lobeline has expanded to meet the needs of its growing roster of clients. Lobeline's depth of experience and innovative approach enables the agency to provide strategic counsel and program execution across a wide range of areas, including public relations, media relations, marketing communications, corporate branding, and reputation management.

SOURCE Lobeline Communications, Inc.