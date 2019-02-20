Leading European Research Facility Invest in Heliospectra's LED Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRST NORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces an order from a leading medicinal plant research facility in Spain. The research company is expanding its greenhouse production and has placed an order for Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA LED lighting solution. The order value is SEK 2,0 million (€ 189,000).

The research facility is expanding their greenhouse cultivation facilities and will be using Heliospectra's ELIXIA solution to grow and research medicinal cannabis.

"It is exciting to see growers and leading research institutes realize the value of our controllable spectrum lights, and the value in producing highest quality crops, increase revenue and save operating costs. With ELIXIA, growers and researchers are able to automate and gain control over every single parameter of their lighting. This has a huge impact on growers' revenue cycles and the accuracy of commercial research trials," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO Heliospectra AB.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA creates clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The fully adjustable LED lighting solution is compatible with Heliospectra's helioCORE™ light control system. helioCORE offers advanced controls and automation enabling growers to improve the quality of plants and accelerate harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns 365 days a year.

Delivery will take place and be visible in the accounts during the first and second quarter of 2019.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46-(0)-72-203-6344 | ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se | +46-(0)-8-121-576-90

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/leading-european-research-facility-invest-in-heliospectra-s-led-lighting-solutions,c2746051

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra