Leading European restructuring lawyer Matthew Czyzyk joins Ropes & Gray's business restructuring group in London

A leading special situations and restructuring lawyer, Matt has broad experience acting for a wide range of stakeholders, including debtors, banks and alternative capital providers. He has advised on transactions across the credit spectrum, including cross-border and domestic financial restructurings, lending transactions, and distressed and recovery situations.

Matt joins one of the world's leading restructuring teams. Ropes & Gray's business restructuring lawyers have represented clients in virtually every form of restructuring, insolvency and workout. The practice is widely recognized in the leading legal directories and is described as being a "sophisticated, high-quality" practice by Chambers USA.

David Djaha, managing partner of Ropes & Gray, said, "Our business restructuring team is seeing ever-increasing levels of activity, as companies and investors grapple with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Matt will play a key role in strengthening our global restructuring and special situations offering."

"Matt has significant experience representing sophisticated clients in all aspects of complex restructurings, workouts, insolvency matters, debt financings and direct lending, and we are excited he is joining us," said Gregg Galardi, co-leader of Ropes & Gray's business restructuring group.

"We're pleased to welcome Matt to the firm," said Will Rosen, managing partner of Ropes & Gray's London office. "His arrival follows that of funds partner Tom Alabaster in May and financial regulation partner Eve Ellis, as well as the promotion of private equity partner Elizabeth Todd in 2019—all further evidence of the firm's momentum in London over the past year. Our strategy remains focused on the areas that play to our strengths as a firm, and we will continue to invest in areas such as funds and restructuring, as well as PE and finance."

Matt joins Ropes & Gray from the London office of a global law firm, where he was a partner. His arrival builds on the appointments over the past two years of business restructuring partners Cristine Pirro Schwarzman and Matthew Roose in the firm's New York office.

