Leading Expert in Women's Cancers Appointed Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Perlmutter Cancer Center

Boyd joined NYU Langone in 2009, and currently serves as an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship Program. During her tenure she has led various initiatives in gynecologic surgery, creating complex surgical plans to remove extensive ovarian, cervical, or endometrial cancer, specializing in robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

A leader in the field of gynecologic oncology, Dr. Boyd has an exceptional record of patient outcomes, and a history of leadership and expertise in investigating best practices and outcomes in gynecologic surgery, identifying disparities in care for patients with gynecologic cancer, and investigating novel chemotherapy options for gynecologic cancers.

"We're pleased to have Dr. Boyd's vast expertise and leadership spearheading our division of gynecologic oncology," said Dana R. Gossett, MD, the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "Dr. Boyd is known for her calm in crisis, her fairness in decision-making, and her deep commitment to mentoring. Her collegiality, approachability, and emotional intelligence make her an optimal leader to continue to elevate our division, which is recognized for its extensive clinical, educational, and academic activities."

In her new role, Boyd plans to continue to advance excellence in patient care, strengthen its research arch and foster further expansion of clinical trials within the gynecologic oncology space. Boyd is also committed to ensuring that the division continues to meet the needs of the diverse population of New York City and the tri-state area.

"Dr. Boyd is an exceptional clinician whose critically important work in gynecology oncology is changing the lives of many patients," said Benjamin G. Neel, MD, PhD, director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center. "She will serve as an outstanding leader in the division providing new insights and innovations in how we think about and approach gynecologic cancers."

Boyd replaces Douglas A. Levine, MD, who recently resigned as director in order to pursue an opportunity outside of academic medicine. Levine joined NYU Langone in 2016, bringing a successful translational research program. Today, the Division of Gynecologic Oncology has dramatically increased its participation in clinical trials, and the reputation of the division has helped elevate Gynecology at NYU Langone from an unranked specialty to #30 nationally on US News & World Report.

About Dr. Boyd

After graduating from Harvard University, Boyd completed medical school at Yale School of Medicine. She joined NYU Grossman School of Medicine for both her residency in OB/GYN and fellowship in gynecologic oncology.

A researcher and educator, Boyd has authored or co-authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts. She has presented at numerous national conferences and is also a member of several prestigious medical societies, including the American Society of Oncology and chair of the Physician Payment Reform Taskforce for the Society of Gynecologic Oncology. Boyd advocates for novel payment systems to incentivize quality and safety in cancer care delivery.

"It's a true honor to be selected to oversee this division and I look forward to continuing Dr. Levine's excellent and meaningful work," said Boyd. "As we continue to grow gynecologic oncology, I'm thrilled to be working within a division committed to advancing the detection and treatment of aggressive diseases, including ovarian, endometrial and cervical cancers, which are still leading causes of cancer death among women."

