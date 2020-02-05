Leading Experts in Genetics and Pregnancy Announce the Creation of a New Consortium

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenatal genetic screening is a complex and rapidly evolving field of medicine. In an effort to help promote consensus recommendations and strive for consistency among various medical societies that issue recommendations and guidelines in the area of prenatal genetic testing, six national organizations have partnered to create the Reproductive Genetics Technology Consortium. (http://rgtc.perinatalquality.org)

Member organizations include the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics; American Society for Reproductive Medicine; International Society of Prenatal Diagnosis; National Society of Genetic Counselors; Perinatal Quality Foundation; and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Representatives from each organization will meet regularly and as needed to facilitate group discussion and/or consensus.

The new Consortium aims to facilitate communication between professional organizations in their development of practice guidelines and to provide a forum for different societies to discuss appropriate utilization of reproductive genetic testing. It will also provide a forum through which commercial laboratories or other entities developing new technologies can proactively communicate to obtain input and guidance regarding new testing and will provide consensus expert opinions about the clinical utility and application of emerging genetic tests.

"Each member of the new Consortium has a goal of optimizing the health of women and infants," said SMFM representative, Mary Norton, MD. "Bringing our organizations together will establish an opportunity for dialogue between stakeholders and provide a stronger voice on these important issues."

ACMG President Anthony R. Gregg, MD, MBA, FACOG, FACMG said, "ACMG is confident that collaborations among the RGTC member organizations will ensure patients receive high quality care as innovative genetic technologies move from the laboratory to the bedside."

To contact the Consortium, contact Jean Spitz, MPH, CAE, RDMS at jspitz@perinatalquality.org.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics and the only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization. The ACMG is the largest membership organization specifically for medical geneticists, providing education, resources and a voice for more than 2,400 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) to reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

