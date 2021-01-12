Leading Facial Recognition Technology Provider Corsight AI Appoints Former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter as Chief Privacy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI , a leading facial recognition solution provider, announced today the appointment of the UK's former Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter as its Chief Privacy Officer. Effective immediately, Porter will be responsible for ensuring the technology is not only legally compliant across international jurisdictions, but also operates to the highest ethical standards.

The move to Corsight AI—the highest NIST-ranked Western-based facial recognition company backed by over 250 patents—will see Porter put his legislative recommendations to the UK government into practice. Porter, an outspoken supporter of the use of facial recognition technology when used within a proper framework of law, regulation and best practice, will help Corsight AI meet strict governance guidelines with regard to its ground-breaking solution.

A champion of facial recognition during his time in office, the move represents the next chapter of Porter's illustrious career, and is the latest coup for Corsight AI, following its impressive debut ranking following the comprehensive NIST evaluation.

"By joining Corsight AI, I firmly believe we can help change perceptions surrounding the technology and demonstrate how it can be a force for good," said Tony Porter, Chief Privacy Officer for Corsight AI. "As part of my role, I am keen to engage with those who are concerned about the technology's use within society, so we can help Corsight AI provide the great value to society I know it can."

Corsight's facial recognition technology is the only one on the market that allows for more comprehensive and accurate detection of identifying features; thereby driving down false positives and enhancing accuracy for users. In addition to real-time detection, Corsight also provides local law enforcement, transportation, government agencies, airports, retail outlets, banks, and more with forensic video analysis that can analyze hours of video in minutes. Investigators receive a comprehensive summary of the person of interest's actions and locations that can help inform next steps in the investigations.

"In my view, the most important part of adoption will focus on the technology's application and its adherence to exacting standards," said Porter. "More needs to be done to educate the public and dissenters about its uses and the very strict boundaries in which we ensure the technology operates. It really is a silver bullet in terms of societal benefit."

"Tony's appointment is an exciting milestone for us as a company," added Rob Watts, Corsight AI CEO. "His wealth of experience and intelligence background will ensure we remain compliant in every jurisdiction, and more importantly, help our clients apply the technology legally. Privacy is at the core of Corsight AI, and we are demonstrating this commitment by creating a unique position within the business. I look forward to working with him to achieve great things as he looks to continue what he started during his tenure as the UK's Surveillance Camera Commissioner."

For more information about Corsight AI, please visit www.corsight.ai .

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system with more than 250 patents. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

