Leading "Fintech" Financial Technology Company Offers Bank-like Services to the Unbanked

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViViPAY, a leading "Fintech" Financial technology company with over 15 years of experience in the financial market, has signed a partnership with the Sport Club Corinthians, Paulista. The agreement creates the "Timão card by ViVi", which provides a digital wallet linked to a prepaid Mastercard, that gives Corinthian fans a low-cost option to having a traditional bank account.

"The focus of this partnership is to offer products that are highly sought after by Timão fans, and also offer an easily accessible service for those who do not have a bank account or credit card, allowing access to basic financial and health services," explains Marco Scabia, Global President of ViViPAY.

The card is a simple solution to manage money and maintain financial control as it offers convenience, security and comfort. To use the product, the user simply deposits cash according to their budget, to their digital wallet through boleto or at any recharge location throughout the country. They are then able to use the digital wallet, much like a bank account, to pay bills, transfer money and even recharge mobile plans. Through the linked prepaid Mastercard it can also be used in millions of locations where Mastercard is accepted throughout the world. Unlike traditional prepaid cards the "Timão Card" is a debit and credit card so it can be used for online purchases and recurrent billing. It can also be used at ATMs to withdraw money 24 hours a day. In addition, the card offers a full suite of included benefits like discounts on medicine, medical exams and consultations and even a free on call 24-hour family doctor, nutritionist and health and wellness coach. Also, related hospital expenses and other valuable insurance benefits are all included with the membership.

"Corinthians goal in partnering with ViVi was to provide their fans with affordable access to basic financial and health services, whether they be rich or poor. This along with providing a full suite of much needed benefits, all included at a low monthly fee that everyone can afford" said Corinthians Director Luis Paulo Rosenberg.

ViViPay will soon be launching new discount essential service -- the Corinthians Cellphone. In addition to all traditional functions of a device, users will be able to pay their plan directly from their digital account. Customers of the card, and the cellphone service, will have access to exclusive VIP services and benefits that Corinthians will provide and will be eligible for contests to get access to our ViVi VIP lounge at Corinthians Stadium.

"This milestone in connectivity between the financial, health services and the sports entertainment markets will be a breakthrough that will benefit millions giving them access to the basic financial and health services that everyone deserves," said Lucas Sodre, Chief Technology Officer of ViViPAY.

About ViViPAY

ViViPAY is a subsidiary of ViVi Holdings, a US-based "Fintech" financial technology company that has developed a complete ecosystem of financial solutions and is committed to the digital inclusion of basic banking services for the entire population. It aggregates the branches of technology, telecommunications and payment processing in one cohesive, intuitive platform that uses "AI" Artificial Intelligence and Private Blockchain technology to guarantee security.

