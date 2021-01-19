Leading Fire Pit Manufacturer, Mr. Bar-B-Q, Announces 2020 Sales, 200% Jump In E-Commerce

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Bar-B-Q, an industry-leading outdoor products company and fire pit manufacturer, today announced 2020 sales results. Overall sales increased 20% with a 200% increase in online sales. Propane fire pits sold almost three times more than wood-burning pits based on consumers' satisfaction with the ease and heat coverage. In response to the increased demand, Mr. Bar-B-Q responded accordingly by doubling its production in a matter of weeks.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been a focus on home renovations and décor. Outdoor living space products have seen a particular spike in sales and interest as people are spending as much time as possible socially distanced outdoors. The demand for fire pits began early in the pandemic and there are currently no signs of a slow down. "There is no other outdoor accessory that creates warmth and ambiance in a minute. With a gas fire pit, you light it and within seconds, families and friends are gathered around roasting s'mores and hanging out," says Joanne Rudis, Mr. Bar-B-Q's Senior Director of Product Development.

As an industry leader in outdoor products, Mr. Bar-B-Q and its Endless Summer brand of fire pits revolutionized the fire pit last year with its patented and award-winning DualHeat propane fire pits. DualHeat technology brings two sources of heat from one fire pit providing heat from head to toe. "This technology is akin to the heated steering wheel or car seat. It's not something you need, but once you have it, you won't be without it again," said Mr. Bar-B-Q CEO, Marc Zemel.

"I would trade all the success Mr. Bar-B-Q has seen to eliminate COVID from our lives," said Marc Zemel. "I'm glad our company and products have played a role in making the circumstances of being homebound a little bit better."

The homeowner is not the only buyer of fire pits. The restaurant and hospitality industries have been gobbling up fire pits, specifically the DualHeat fire pits since it is a marriage between a fire pit and the well known restaurant staple, the patio heater. Breweries, wineries, country clubs and cafes have sought out fire pits to enhance their outdoor seating options amid the pandemic.

Mr. Bar-B-Q's success story dates back almost 50 years. Having started as a lump charcoal supplier in 1972, it later expanded into BBQ accessories. It was not until 2013 that CEO Marc Zemel found himself in the business of developing propane thirsty fire pits. Mr.Bar-B-Q, Endless Summer and Dual Heat products can be found at independent specialty stores, big box stores and on leading online retailers.

