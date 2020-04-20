Leading First Aid Witch Hazel Brand, T.N. Dickinson's Is Now Producing Hand Sanitizer for Healthcare Workers in COVID-19 Relief Efforts Initiative

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T.N. Dickinson's, the world's leading brand of Witch Hazel-based first aid products, is championing an initiative to "Take Care" of healthcare workers and first responders by producing tons of hand sanitizer to donate to throughout Connecticut in an effort to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

As a family-owned and operated business for the last 150 years in Connecticut, the brand launched the effort to further prioritize the health and well-being of the community. The first distribution of T.N. Dickinson's hand sanitizer will include donations to the loved ones of the brand's employees whom are frontline healthcare heroes in the battle against COVID-19.

"As you may know, T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel has been a staple of American Medicine Cabinets – Taking Care of your Families since 1866." said Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands, Inc. "Now in an effort help 'Take Care' in these difficult times, we've decided to do our part by manufacturing hand sanitizer. This product will be donated to first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines across Connecticut to help combat the spread of COVID-19."

The donation of the first batch of hand sanitizer will help thousands of healthcare workers across 15 hospitals including: Hartford Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, New Britain General Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, CT Children's Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital, Westerly Hospital, Waterbury Hospital, Mid-State Medical Center, St. Mary's Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Jackowitz also shared, "For our first run, we've ramped up to produce over 2 tons of hand sanitizer to donate to healthcare workers and first responders throughout the state. During this time, and as always, we're ensuring that we are taking the necessary safety precautions to protect all of our employees." The FDA/WHO antiseptic hand sanitizer formula is 80% alcohol and will be distributed in 8 FL OZ bottles.

About T.N. Dickinson's

Since 1866 T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel Products have set the standard for natural first-aid treatment and environmentally responsible manufacturing. Witch Hazel harvest areas are carefully selected by T.N. Dickinson's harvest managers to ensure compliance with National Organic Program (NOP) regulations prior to use. Each harvest is conducted in a sustainable manner and as a policy, we make certain to promote and sustain both the growth of the Witch Hazel plant and the health of the forest.

T.N. Dickinson's takes great deal of pride in both the products and the process. T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel Products are made with 100% pure Witch Hazel. The process for creating the natural treatment products creates little waste. T.N. Dickinson's uses every part of the Witch Hazel plant harvested and recycle the processed Witch Hazel chips into biodegradable mulch. T.N. Dickinson's is a truly green company and has been for nearly 150 years. For additional information and updates, follow the @tndickinsonswitchhazel Instagram page or visit tndickinsons.com.

