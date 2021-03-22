Leading Floor Care Brand, Tineco, Is On A Mission To #SaveTheSocks

From March 22, 2021 to April 9, 2021, consumers nationwide are invited to share a picture of their dirty floors, carpets, or general everyday messes to enter Tineco's #SaveTheSocks sweepstakes. The grand prize, valued at over $1,000, features (1) Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum, (1) Tineco PURE ONE S11 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum, (1) $300 VISA Gift Card and (1) $150 Bombas Gift Card (for some new socks, of course!). For more information and further details on ways to enter for a chance to win, please visit http://bit.ly/SaveTheSocks .

"During the increased time spent at home, we know many people are seeking new and better cleaning solutions. Tineco delivers high-quality floor care products that not only #SaveTheSocks, but also make everyday household chores faster and more efficient so we can all get back to the things we enjoy and what really matters," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of Tineco North America. "With this in mind, we wanted to provide consumers with the opportunity to upgrade their spring cleaning routine with the help of Tineco."

Tineco has held a longstanding commitment to make everyday messes easier to clean and its breakthrough range of floor washers – including the iFloor, iFloor 3 and FLOOR ONE S3 – have done just that. The multitasking, wet/dry vacuums cut cleaning time in half by both vacuuming and mopping at the same time, eliminating the need to handle each task separately. The two-tank technology, which guarantees you're always cleaning with fresh water rather than just pushing around dirty water with a traditional mop and bucket, paired with a powerful vacuum suction seamlessly leaves any and all hard sealed surfaces sparkling clean.

As a disrupter in the category, Tineco also offers a range of high-performance cordless stick vacuums ideal for all cleaning needs. The A Series features powerful suction and quiet operation, while the PURE ONE Series utilizes Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology. To enhance the cleaning experience, users can also connect their device to the Tineco smart app (on iOS and Android). All Tineco models have a lightweight main body, easily convert to a handheld vacuum and have two modes – including trigger or continuous power mode – to meet a variety of cleaning demands.

Tineco products are now readily available for purchase nationwide at leading retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Throughout the spring cleaning season, select Tineco floor washer models will be on sale at leading retailers.

Learn more about the Tineco product series and visit: https://www.tineco.com/products

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the invention of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum - FLOOR ONE S3.

Tineco takes "Live Easy, Enjoy Life" as its brand vision and firmly believes that smart technology can improve people's quality of life by making cleaning an easier, simpler experience. For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com .

