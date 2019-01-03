Leading Fund Manager Joins Valens GroWorks

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW,OTC: MYMSF) (the "Company" or "Valens"), a multi-licensed, vertically integrated provider of cannabis products and services focused on various proprietary extraction methodologies, distillation, cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing is pleased to announce that they have hired Everett Knight as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Investments.

Mr. Knight has analyzed hundreds of cannabis companies and toured countless facilities globally. He has managed one of the only institutional investment mandates focused on the cannabis industry. His investment experience in the sector began in 2014 and since that time, he has accumulated a thorough understanding of the industry, regulations, subsectors, and the companies involved in this fast growing space.

"Of all the companies I have evaluated over the past five years Valens has incredible potential and I'm proud to join an experienced team that is on the cutting edge of the cannabis industry," said Mr. Knight, Valens Executive Vice President, Strategy & Investments.

"Everett is one of the leading Cannabis Portfolio Managers and has an exceptional investment track record with an in depth knowledge of the cannabis industry," said Valens CEO Tyler Robson. "At Valens we strive to be the best in class premium extraction company globally and the addition of Everett will augment our top performing team"

About Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a research-driven, vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation and cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing with three wholly-owned subsidiaries located in and around Kelowna, BC. Subsidiary Valens Agritech ("VAL") holds a license to cultivate cannabis and produce cannabis oil under the Cannabis Act, as well as a license to conduct analytical testing for the cannabis industry. VAL currently has supply agreements with various leading producers across Canada. Subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence for Plant Based Science. Subsidiary Valens Farms is in the process of becoming a purpose-built facility in compliance with European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, ensuring the product from this facility can be exported anywhere in the world where Cannabis is nationally legal for medical or adult usage purposes. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com. The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://valensgroworks.com/investors/

