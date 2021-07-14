Leading Global ABM Platform Madison Logic Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it has received a 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™. This prestigious award is based on how well employees rate their experiences. At Madison Logic, 87% of employees named the company as a great place to work, 47% higher than the national average of a typical U.S. based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Madison Logic's high employee approval rating is attributed to the team's drive and commitment to shared success. The company is on the forefront of reshaping B2B marketing and works with eight of the top 10 Forbes Global 2000 software companies. Team members are empowered and encouraged to think bigger as they embrace the company's mission to enable B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster.

"Being the growth engine for many of the world's largest enterprise software organizations requires continuous innovation, both within our client platform as well as within our internal tools for automation," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "This dual focus enables us to efficiently deliver more meaningful results to our clients while at the same time empowering our global team through technology."

This follows recent positive recognition of Madison Logic's culture as a 2021 New York City Top Workplace by Energage AM Metro New York. Further recognition for their 'client-first' approach and advancements in data are featured in the G2 Summer 2021 report, which rated Madison Logic as a leader for Marketing Account Intelligence, High Performer in Enterprise, Highest User Adoption, and Best Support. The company has been continually recognized for its fast growth, garnering past award wins from Deloitte as a Technology 500, Crain's Fast 50 and Forbes America's Most Promising Companies.

"Madison Logic's investment in employee culture has led to three consecutive years of doubling growth rates, resulting in record revenues for the company. We strive to reward the dedication of our incredible team through ongoing prioritization of employee development, best-in-class benefit offerings, unique perks, and extension of global work flexibility," said Teresa Martins, Chief People Officer of Madison Logic.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Madison Logic is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Madison Logic

A recognized leader in account based marketing, Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com.

