Leading Global Cannabis And Lifestyle Brand, Cookies, Officially Opens The First International Cookies SF Retail Location In Barcelona, Spain

BARCELONA, Spain, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand, is proud to herald in a new generation of locations that reach beyond its roots in North America. Cookies SF, the lifestyle accessories and clothing company founded by the world-renowned owner and CEO of Cookies cannabis, Berner, officially opened its doors to the fans in Barcelona on May 26, 2020. The new location for Cookies SF speaks to the unprecedented organic growth of the brand which has been driven entirely by consumer demand.

Recognizing the natural evolution of the celebration and legalization of cannabis becoming a global movement, Cookies has decided to meet the increased consumer demand by bringing their brand and products to the international consumer, marking a momentous time in cannabis culture.

Said Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies and Cookies SF on the location and opening, "We picked Spain as our first store overseas because I personally fell in love with Barcelona the very first time I visited and watching the brand gain traction over the years was truly humbling. The last time I was in Spain, people from Italy, Ireland, Germany and all over the world gathered in smoke shops and expressed their interest and loyalty to the brand. Barcelona has been a place that cannabis consumers from all over the world gather and we thought it was a must to open a flagship clothing store."

Cookies SF products can be found at the newest location in Barcelona, Spain and visitors are invited to experience the full lineup of Cookies SF merchandise. Proper social distancing and safety precautions are in place as to ensure a safe and clean environment for store visitors and fans to experience.

"Hopefully we can get an official social club in the future, that would be life goals," Berner remarked as he spoke to his ambition to open a social space for the Cookies fans in Barcelona. Remaining true to its roots, the ambition is to continue to meet the demand for the brand and products across the globe and the Barcelona presence is the beginning of a coordinated global expansion strategy for the brand.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless Youtube vlogs documenting the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step – from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In addition to its selection of curated smoking supplies, the company also sells apparel and accessories for both men and women under the Cookies SF label.

