Leading Global Delivery Service Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global service delivery company known for an innovative customer experience has recently deployed Bright Pattern Contact Center for its omnichannel contact center platform in the Asia/Pacific region. The company was built on existing logistics processes with new, disruptive ideas and technologies, making it one of the most inventive delivery service providers. The company continues this idea of innovation in its contact centers by offering modern channels like in-app, text, video, and social messengers to customers.

With over seven million customer transactions annually for customers and businesses of all sizes, the international delivery service enterprise deployed Bright Pattern Contact Center with a global Bright Pattern reseller partner, in the Asia Pacific region for its flexibility, scalability and enterprise functionality.

Bright Pattern's enterprise customers benefit from a multitude of enterprise-grade features , including active-active disaster recovery, custom telco-provider selection, scalability to 15,000+ agents, multinational deployment, and continuous availability with nondisruptive, on-the-fly updates. From a customer experience standpoint, Bright Pattern's true omnichannel capabilities allows enterprises and customers to have a seamless, effortless conversation across channels such as voice, chat, email, video, IVRs, and bots or "on-the-go" mobile channels like text message, messengers, or in-app communication.

"We are happy to provide our enterprise contact center software to one of the most innovative and customer-centric logistics and delivery corporations in the world," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "They are one of the most trusted shipping and logistics enterprises and their knowledge for logistics as well as customer service differentiates them in a very competitive field. The Bright Pattern solution will help them continue down their path of disruption and bring new innovation to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific region."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

