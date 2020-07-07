Leading Global Health Expert, Dr. Julie Fischer, Joins CRDF Global as Senior Technical Advisor

Prior to joining CRDF Global, Dr. Fischer was an Associate Research Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and the Director of the Elizabeth R. Griffin Program at Georgetown University. She led a multidisciplinary team to promote evidence-based biosafety and biosecurity practices, and to help partner nations strengthen their capacities to detect and characterize disease threats rapidly, reliably, accurately, and safely. Before she joined Georgetown, Dr. Fischer held leadership positions at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health and the Global Health Security Program at the Stimson Center. Her international experience includes serving as a microbiologist supporting a collaborative partnership between the US CDC and the Thai Ministry of Public Health aimed at strengthening Thailand's ability to detect and respond to emerging infections. Dr. Fischer currently serves as the Chair of the Global Health Security Agenda Consortium, a voluntary alliance of non-governmental institutions committed to strengthening global capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to biological events.

Dr. Fischer received a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Vanderbilt University and completed postdoctoral training at the University of Washington and the Seattle Biomedical Research Institute. She has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, reports, and training programs throughout her career.

"I am pleased to welcome Julie to CRDF Global's global health team. The current COVID-19 pandemic is a stark example of the importance of multi-sectoral, international collaborative efforts that strengthen the health and safety of our communities and frontline health workers. Her technical research experience will strengthen CRDF Global's ability to develop innovative solutions to help countries better prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats," said Mark Callaghan, Director of Global Health at CRDF Global.

About CRDF Global

Established in 1995, CRDF Global is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes safety, security, and sustainability through international development and foreign assistance missions across the globe. We are a recognized leader in strategic capacity building programs that combine technical expertise with locally driven solutions in the areas of CBRNE security and nonproliferation, global health, strategic trade controls, cybersecurity, innovation, and international professional exchanges.

SOURCE CRDF Global