Leading global law firm Freshfields joins Out Leadership

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out Leadership, the oldest and largest global coalition of companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality, is delighted to welcome leading global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer ('Freshfields') as a new member company, representing the organization's continued expansion into the legal sector.

"We are delighted that Freshfields is joining as our first new member firm this year. Freshfields has made, and continues to make, real change in their organization and the communities they serve around LGBTQ+ inclusion. From workplace and employee efforts to their extensive pro bono work, they are a natural fit to join our global community of leading companies dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ equality," said Todd Sears, CEO & Founder, Out Leadership.

Freshfields is one the world's largest law firms, employing more than 5,000 people globally. The firm's partnership with Out Leadership signifies a part of its wider commitment to championing diversity and inclusion, and more specifically LGBTQ+ equality at the firm and across the industry more broadly. The partnership will support the firm's continued focus on building a truly inclusive culture and allow for more diversity and inclusion collaboration with other global firms.

"We are delighted to join the Out Leadership community, to work together to champion LGBTQ+ inclusion globally," said Helen Ouseley, the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Freshfields. "LGBTQ+ inclusion is central to our diversity and inclusion strategy and I am confident that our partnership with Out Leadership will not only enable us to provide opportunities for colleagues internally to drive progress and engagement, but will also allow us to collaborate with others in the network championing equality across business to make a greater collective impact around the world," she added.

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer:

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long track record of successfully advising the world's leading national and multinational corporations and financial institutions on ground breaking and business-critical challenges. Our team of more than 2,800 lawyers and other legal professionals delivers global results from our 29 offices worldwide. Our commitment, local and multinational expertise and business know-how means our clients can rely on us when it matters most.

About Out Leadership:

Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBTQ+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBTQ+ equality forward. We believe that LGBTQ+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBTQ+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.

Comprised of more than 80 global member organizations and dedicated to cross-industry collaboration, Out Leadership is a certified B Corporation. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders and allies at exclusive invitation only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBTQ+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBTQ+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior level LGBTQ+ women in business. To learn more, please visit https://outleadership.com/

SOURCE Out Leadership