Leading Haircare Brand Creme of Nature Taps Celebrity Hairstylist & Master Wig/Weave Artist Kellon Deryck as Its New Brand Ambassador

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy hair care brand Creme of Nature is thrilled to officially announce celebrity stylist Kellon Deryck (@kellonderyck) as its newest Brand Ambassador and Celebrity Hairstylist.

With more than 15 years of professional experience under his belt, Kellon is one of the world's leading celebrity hairstylists working with today's hottest stars, such as Grammy Award–winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, music duo City Girls and multi-platinum producer and music icon Missy Elliott. Trained at the esteemed Aveda institute, he is well-versed in haircare and techniques for all hair textures. He also uses his platform as an influencer to mentor and train the next generation of stylists to help navigate their professional careers.

Over the last two decades, there has been tremendous growth in the multicultural haircare space with many Black Women opting to wear their natural hair, protective styles such as weaves, wigs and braids are now the norm to protect their natural textures underneath, while showcasing their individual style. According to a recent study, 45% Black Women are interested in identifying quality products to maintain their hair and scalp under their protective styles. Understanding the trend, Creme of Nature's objective is to ensure that women wearing protective styles care for the natural hair underneath, which is often forgotten; as well as their desired hairstyle or look. "At Creme of Nature, we do not believe in sacrificing healthy natural hair and scalp care for a great hairstyle," said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services. "You can have both. Now, with Kellon Deryck on board, a coveted master stylist with a specialty on wigs and weave styling, Creme of Nature can drive that message to naturalistas on their hair chameleon style journey as well as attract and gain new consumers."

"Ever since I was a young artist in-training, Creme of Nature products have been a household name and my go-to brand for various haircare and styling needs such as trendy braiding and weaving techniques or simply, styling a sleek blow-out. I have used the various collections, no matter if I was working at a salon or doing someone's hair at home." said celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck. "It's very imperative that everyone follow a good haircare regimen, and Creme of Nature has always been synonymous with amazing haircare and quality products. I'm beyond honored and excited for this journey to share the brand's legacy, innovation and newest collections fit for all textures to the community, and even the world. We want to show the entire community the best products Creme of Nature has to offer to promote healthy yet versatile hair.

As a celebrity hairstylist, Kellon is always on the road, whether styling notables and models on photo shoots, magazine covers or red carpets. He's charged with and committed to caring for his clientele's hair throughout many stages, from natural hair to protective styles, wigs and weaves. "For all of my client jobs, I make sure my styling kit is prepped and ready with all of the necessary haircare and styling products for whatever hairstyles I might be creating that day," said Kellon. "I love to create head-turning and trendsetting hairstyles but above all, I believe in taking care of the hair underneath protective styles, the way it naturally grows out of the scalp."

Under this partnership with Creme of Nature, Kellon will educate and communicate to consumers and community the brand's product benefits across all social and digital communication and visual representation. He will also collaborate with various retailers on select campaign initiatives.

"Today, Creme of Nature is shining different. We are re-imagining the brand, from its look to the ingredients. Our partnership with Kellon Deryck represents a bold new step to highlight our legacy brand and connect to our community even more," said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services.

