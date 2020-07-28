Leading Hemp Extractor Announces Launch Of New Hip-Hop-Inspired Brand

The OUTLAWZTM product portfolio includes a first-class smokables line with CBD-infused pre-rolls, dabs, vapes and flower. OUTLAWZTM also offers CBD oil tinctures and premium, organic gummies.

These products reflect our obsession with quality and flavor and are made in Wisconsin with select, U.S.-grown hemp. The result is the best CBD-infused products available, delivering smokables with amazing aroma and smooth taste and edibles and supplements that deliver on a wide range of CBD-driven benefits. OUTLAWZTM product portfolio will soon expand to include topicals, snacks and much more.

"CBD is a world we have been interested in for a long time" said Young Noble, co-founder of OUTLAWZTM, "and we wanted a partner who not only knows the industry but has great expertise in the science and technology too. We found that in Nemadji and their world-class CBD knowledge and capabilities to produce amazing products."

Fellow co-founder Edi added, "we are excited to get these OUTLAWZTM CBD products out to our fans. They deliver a phenomenal experience that is consistent with who we are as a group."

Mike McDonald, Nemadji's Chief Customer Officer added, "this partnership and brand reflect the best of our deep knowledge of the category and CBD science, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the OUTLAWZ."

OUTLAWZ joins Nemadji's growing stable of brands which also includes hōlusTM pure premium CBD (https://www.holuscbd.com/) a super-premium topicals and supplement brand launched last July.

Nemadji is a best-in-class, vertically-integrated botanicals extractor and manufacturer of consumer-branded products and a full line of CO 2 -extracted bulk hemp oils, all of which are produced in its 80,000 square foot Organic and GMP-certified facility in Osceola, Wisconsin.

The OUTLAWZ, formed by Tupac Shakur in 1995, have endured changes and weathered storms. The Result is the perfect blend of seasoned lyricists, musical innovators and responsible storytellers. The group now consists of original members Young Noble and Edi, who are still going strong, touring the world and releasing albums on Outlaw Recordz.

