Leading Hepatorenal Expert Joins Mallinckrodt's Scientific Advisory Council

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the addition of a new member to its Scientific Advisory Council (SAC). The company formed the SAC to provide external scientific guidance related to the company's strategy, research and development plans, and medical programs.

John M. Vierling, MD, FACP, FAASLD, AGAF, joins the SAC as a leading expert in the fields of hepatology and liver therapies – areas that are central to Mallinckrodt's current development portfolio. Dr. Vierling is Professor of Medicine and Surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Tex., where he also serves as Chief of Hepatology, Director of Baylor Liver Health and Director of Advanced Liver Therapies.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Vierling has agreed to join Mallinckrodt's Scientific Advisory Council," said Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Mallinckrodt. "He brings much-needed focus on the hepatorenal space, an area with significant unmet medical need, and will help guide our strategic planning and pipeline execution as we continue to develop pharmaceutical therapies that can improve outcomes for patients with severe and critical conditions."

In addition to Dr. Romano, Dr. Vierling joins fellow SAC members Jörg C. Gerlach, MD, PhD, Rashmin C. Savani, MD, ChB; and Ulrich H. von Andrian, MD, PhD. Mallinckrodt intends to continue adding to its member roster over time. Learn more about these members and Mallinckrodt's plans for this important council.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

