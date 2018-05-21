A theme of "Responding to the Call: Leading in Times of Change" drove workshops, conversations and panels on topics such as the ROI of gender-balanced leadership, how to tackle implicit bias in the workforce, and the power of storytelling for social change. Speakers came from industries as varied as media, finance, government, healthcare, nonprofits, education and wellness.

"My hope is that, together, we amplify each other's voices and lift one another up to solve the persistent gender inequities of our time," said Emerald Archer, PhD, director of the Center for the Advancement of Women.

The conference was bookended by discussions on the importance of self-care and resiliency in order to be more effective, long-term leaders. Keynote speakers included Dr. Susanne Bennett, DC; Joy Donnell, CEO of Parajin Media and editor-in-chief of Vanichi Magazine; Amy Denoon, CEO of Beach House PR; Jess Weiner, CEO of Talk to Jess; and Maggie Q, an actor, model and activist.

The Center for the Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary's University is a hub for the promotion of gender equity through research, advocacy and leadership development. The Center recently launched "The Women's Professional Conference Experience & Impact Study," which is expected to be the largest and most diverse original research of its kind in the United States. The first stage of the study includes a national survey, which is open to all professional women.

