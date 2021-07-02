Leading Independent Insurance Marketing Organization Introduces New Parent Brand, North American Insurance Services, and Promotes New Vice Presidents to its Sales Executive Leadership Team.
North American Insurance Services positions itself for Significant Growth and Industry Leadership
Jul 02, 2021, 12:00 ET
FRISCO, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Insurance Services is the new parent company of North American Life Plans, North American Health Plans, and North American Advisors. The new corporate brand incorporates almost 15 years of experience and expertise in the insurance industry from its founder and Chairman of the Board, Eugene Woznicki and its President, Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP. It also positions the company to continue the explosive growth of the NALP, NAHP, and NAA divisions.
The launch also includes a new redesigned logo and new website, na-insurance.com which aims to provide an easy-to-navigate experience for new and existing agents who are interested in contracting with North American Insurance Services to grow their insurance book of business. We updated the design and revamped the navigation to make it more streamlined for our users.
North American Insurance Services is also pleased to announce multiple promotions to the sales executive leadership team including:
- Mark Keadle to Vice President, Sales
- Dena Schmid to Vice President, Group Benefit Sales
- Renee Shannon to Vice President, Sales
- Lynne Timm to Vice President, Sales
- Stephen Weinberger to Vice President, Sales
Commenting on these executive appointments, Andy Dastur, President of North American Insurance Services stated "These outstanding sales leaders have an impressive history of strong personal sales performance and outstanding sales leadership. These sales executives will be developing strategic initiatives to take our company to the next level and grow our agent force."
About North American Insurance Services: North American Insurance Services is considered one of the premier independent insurance marketing organizations in the country. It's been a national leader in the insurance market since 2006 and offers Health Insurance agents a one-source solution for carrier contracts and service by partnering with the country's leading insurance providers. NAIS encompasses North American Life Plans, LLC, North American Health Plans, and NALP Advisors headquartered in Frisco, TX.
