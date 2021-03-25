Leading Indie Label Rich Music Continues To Dominate Latin Music And Unveils Corporate Appointments

The company's success is due to the outstanding performance and professional experience that encompasses its team. With over two decades of experience in touring, marketing, sales, project management and coordination as Director of Artist Booking for Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN), Giovanna Pérez has represented Rich Music's roster of clients, including Sech, Dalex, Justin Quiles and Dimelo Flow, among others. David Alvarado was previously VP of Marketing at EMI Music/Capitol Latin, and served as VP of Entertainment Publicity for NBCUniversal/Telemundo. In addition, Jim Aquino, who's been with the company since 2017 as Executive Creative Director, has been promoted to Vice President of Creative, and Dave Hamberger, who was Director of Digital Marketing & Strategy, has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing.

"I am delighted to welcome our new executive team. Giovanna and David bring a wealth of experience in their respective areas of expertise," said Josh Mendez, Co-founder and COO of Rich Music Inc. "Along with Jim and Dave's new promotions in the creative and marketing areas, this new structure will be the key to expand the company into new areas of the business."



"I have witnessed the growth of Rich Music, and I am very proud to be able to contribute to its success," said Giovanna Pérez, Vice President of Business Management and Development. David Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Operations, added, "I am excited to join the Rich Music family. Being able to contribute my knowledge and experience in the different areas of entertainment and working closely with the team will contribute to our main objective, which is the growth of the company."



In 2020, Rich Music Inc.'s success resulted in more than 2.5 billion streams and multiple Billboard Latin Music Award nominations including "Latin Rhythm Albums Record Label of the Year" and "Record Label Top Latin Albums of the Year." The label kicked off 2021 with new music from Sech ("911") and "Hickey" (Rich Music Inc., Dalex, Justin Quiles ft. IZaak and Dimelo Flow). Upcoming releases include "Feeling" by Dalex, Sech's follow up single and new music from Chris Marshall.



Rich Music Inc. is a supporter of social initiatives such as #BlackLivesMatter, using its social platforms to spread the message among the company's Hispanic followers. During the global pandemic, Rich Music participated with renowned artists and athletes in GaryVee's #AllInChallenge that helped raise $100 million to support communities that were economically impacted by the pandemic, including Hispanic and African-American neighborhoods.



About Rich Music Inc.

Born out of their love of music, father and son duo Richard and Joshua Mendez established Rich Music Inc. in 2007. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Rich Music Inc. is one of the top independent record labels in Latin music today, with a talent roster that includes Latin GRAMMY® and Billboard Latin Music Award nominees Sech and Justin Quiles, as well as Billboard Top Latin producer, Dimelo Flow, rising star Dalex, Jamaican singer, producer & songwriter Chris Marshall, up & coming Argentinian singer-songwriter Thyago, and paopao, the label's first female signing. The company has also added to its roster producers Simon Dice, Rike Music and Jhon El Divertido.



Rich Music Inc. is housed at Morplay Academy, a creative space designed to curate its roster of clients and build upon their brands. The "Academy" also hosts a state-of-the-art recording facility, Morplay Studios, and the company's new divisions Morplay Prints and Morplay Management. Rich Music Inc. has received multiple Billboard Latin Music Award nominations, including Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year and Top Latin Albums Label of the Year and Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year. In 2020, its Co-Founder and COO, Joshua Mendez, was featured on Billboard's prestigious Power Players list as well as the Latin Power Players list.



Photos HERE.

Press Contact:

Nevarez Communications

Michelle Velez

[email protected]



SOURCE Rich Music