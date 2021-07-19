Leading Industry Analyst Launch Global Risk and RegTech Marketplace

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RegTech Associates, a research firm that provides strategic insight and advice to RegTech vendors, institutions and global industry bodies, announces the launch of its online platform that provides users with a view of the global risk and regulatory technology ecosystem.

Radar is a digital platform that brings together the industry's largest RiskTech and RegTech product database, research-backed insights, and a curated risk, compliance and legal sector news feed.

The platform aims to help buyers navigate over 1,200 different products created to help with managing risk and regulatory compliance. Radar's analysts constantly research and examine these industries to give sellers in-depth insights published on the platform. And with a bespoke news feed, Radar gives buyers, sellers, and investors focussed news allowing users to be fully informed on market movements.

Born from the RegTech Directory, a product database created by RegTech Associates in 2017, Radar contains over 45,000 data points from the products the platform lists. The company also uses this data to inform their research projects, including recent commissioned reports by the City of London Corporation, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and the New South Wales Government.

Jason Boud, Co-founder and CEO, RegTech Associates, says: "At RegTech Associates, we strongly believe that technology has a significant role to play in making highly regulated industries more compliant whilst also protecting consumers. To help further educate the market on this point, we have collected data from over 1,200 products from 1,000 companies covering more than 50 countries. As an accessible and trustworthy source of information, Radar is a critical part of this mission."

Radar offers two subscription plans: Free and Pro. Users are given credits to spend on the platform each month. The Free plan offers users enough credits to take the platform for a test drive, and the Pro plan allows users to access much more information and fully harness Radar's expertise.

Try it today: https://radar.rtassociates.co

About RegTech Associates

RegTech Associates is a research company using its analysis to provide strategic insight and advice to clients. RegTech Associates brings all sides of the market together to help RegTech vendors grow and regulated firms manage compliance more effectively. Founded in 2017, RegTech Associates is a privately held company based in London.

