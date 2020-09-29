LEADING INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE RACHEL BENDAVID NAMED HEAD OF SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING FOR LIONSGATE AND BBC STUDIOS LOS ANGELES PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected television executive Rachel Bendavid has been named Head of Scripted Programming for the Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles partnership. The partnership was formed to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original intellectual property for the U.S. market.

Bendavid is responsible for overseeing the operations and content initiatives of the television partnership as well as shepherding the development and production of its programming slate. Within a year of its launch, the partnership has already received pilot orders for its U.S. adaptations of hit BBC series from FOX for "This Country" and CBS for "Ghosts."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate and BBC Studios LA family and to be working with global content leaders from both sides of the pond," said Bendavid. "Lionsgate and BBC Studios are homes to deep and rich content portfolios and talent relationships, which makes this a very exciting and refreshing new venture for me. I can't wait to continue to elevate this partnership and bring even more great programming to television audiences."

"Rachel is an incredibly talented executive with a strong track record and an impeccable creative eye for premium, must-see content," said Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst. "Her leadership skills, passion for television and expert knowledge of the business will be invaluable in leading our partnership with BBC Studios and creating more great series for our content pipeline."

"Rachel has a real knowledge of and passion for distinct British voices. Based on this, along with her deep experience at ABC and FOX and her strong connections within the industry, she is well positioned to build our scripted partnership and continue to develop exciting opportunities for the UK creative community in the U.S.," said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, LA Productions, BBC Studios.

Before joining Lionsgate, Bendavid served as Vice President of Drama Programming for ABC Entertainment where she oversaw numerous hit shows including "Once Upon a Time" and "The Good Doctor." Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Drama Development for FOX where she shepherded J.J. Abrams' Emmy® nominated "Fringe" and Golden Globe® winning series "Glee." She began her television career at USA Network and had a stint at Lifetime Television.

Bendavid is a graduate of Emory University where she double majored in Art History and Film Studies.

