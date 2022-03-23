Leading insurer CNA joins Vertafore efforts to enhance market connectivity through Commercial Submissions

Real-time quoting on key commercial lines of business is a game-changer for independent agencies to offer clients choice and modernized service

DENVER, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that CNA Insurance is the latest carrier to join its Commercial Submissions™ solution. As one of the country's largest commercial property and casualty insurance companies, CNA's addition to the platform brings independent agencies even greater choice to quickly quote coverage for their business clients.

Commercial Submissions solves one of the insurance industry's most enduring friction points for quoting for essential business coverage. With automated data entry, seamless integration with Vertafore's agency management systems and real-time connectivity between agencies and carriers, Commercial Submissions significantly reduces the manual labor, multiple touchpoints and duplicate data entry that independent agents currently spend to find the right coverage for their business clients.

CNA works with highly professional independent agents to ensure clients receive the personal service and attention they look for in a carrier. The insurer plans to start its participation on Commercial Submissions in the coming weeks with workers' compensation, followed by BOP in the first half of the year.

"Joining Commercial Submissions can help drive value for the agents we work with, helping grow their businesses and meet their business objectives," said Stephen Marohn, Senior Vice President, Small Business at CNA. "It has always been our goal to provide innovative solutions and leveraging Commercial Submissions offers another avenue for our clients to meet their goals effectively and efficiently."

Commercial insurance quoting at the speed of modern business

Vertafore is the industry's leader in market connectivity. In 2021, the company facilitated more than $13 billion in real-time carrier/agency premium submissions through its rating and connectivity solutions. Vertafore leverages its connectivity expertise to simplify and automate commercial lines for the independent agency channel.

"Commercial Submissions delivers a game-changing experience for commercial quotes," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "This is technology that brings agencies and carriers closer together. It cuts through manual work and clutter. And it enables agencies to deliver the service and risk management advice their clients are looking for."

Early agency adopters report that Commercial Submissions saves time, improves their profitability on commercial policies and enables them to better service their clients by offering multiple quotes in less time than it takes to get one quote through traditional workflows.

Carriers on the platform also benefit from greater visibility for their commercial lines products within Vertafore's unparalleled community of independent agencies.

A competitive edge for independent agencies

Leavitt Group, the nation's twelfth largest privately held insurance brokerage, is a Commercial Submissions early adopter and leverages CNA's products for its clients. With CNA on the platform, Leavitt is looking forward to being able to provide more coverage choices at the speed that their small commercial clients need.

"One of the reasons CNA is such a key partner for us is because of their strength in the small business coverage space," said Joe Callister, chief operating officer at Leavitt Group. "We're so excited about what Commercial Submissions is going to offer our agents because it brings everything into one place with one convenient application that's seamlessly tied into our management system."

"Our clients want quicker results and faster answers when they come to us, and more digital capabilities so they can engage with us when and where they want to," Callister added. "That's what a commercial quoting platform provides us—the ability to give our clients the experience they need and want. And for our agents, it frees up their time so they can focus on advising clients instead of chasing paperwork."

Vertafore will showcase Commercial Submissions and its latest innovations in market connectivity at Accelerate, powered by NetVU, March 28–31, 2022. Accelerate is the industry's first and longest running Insurtech conference.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2022 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Reilly

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertafore