Leading International Consultancy Change 4 Growth Acquires Twomentor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Change 4 Growth (C4G), a leading organizational change management consultancy announces the acquisition and merger of Twomentor - Managed Mentoring Solutions, a Boca Raton, Florida consulting firm founded by Julie Kantor. This alliance allows Change 4 Growth to better serve the needs of their vast international client base by adding Mentoring and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practices to their core offerings. Twomentor is renowned for 'Mentoring in a Box' customized corporate mentoring and sponsorship solutions with an emphasis on driving more diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Change 4 Growth specializes in transformational change, having developed a particular niche in the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, tech, and service sectors. Offering organizational change management, culture alignment and employee engagement, training development and communications, leadership development and project delivery support, Change 4 Growth offers a holistic service that helps clients embrace change at every level within an organization.

"Our workforce has become concerningly isolated," states Beth Thomas, CEO of C4G. "Many of our clients are looking for customized solutions to help employees replace water cooler conversations, feel more engaged and more productive in this new normal," Thomas adds. It has long been my intention to expand Change 4 Growth to include the resources and capabilities Twomentor offers to drive mentoring initiatives and cultures. This is a big WIN/WIN."

"I couldn't agree more with Beth and who wouldn't want to work for and with a leader who wrote 'The book' on being happy in the workplace?" states Kantor, now Vice President of Leadership, Culture and DEI at Change 4 Growth. "Beth and I had a lot of conversations this past year and it became increasingly clearer to me that 1 + 1 would equal 10 if we joined forces. I am honored to partner with her to better serve a tremendous international client base going through major changes and new challenges," Kantor adds.

Employee engagement and job satisfaction have been career-long passions for Thomas, whose book, "Powered by Happy," serves as a manifesto for workers at all levels seeking to find meaning, success, and balance in their careers. Also, a nationally recognized public speaker, Thomas hopes to spread her vision of empowered, happy employees and thriving company cultures to clients in the US and abroad.

About Change 4 Growth

Change 4 Growth is a leading organizational change management consultancy headquartered in Westerville, Ohio and London, England, providing clients all around the world expert guidance with their change efforts and employee engagement initiatives. For the last 16 years Change 4 Growth has offered specialized solutions in the areas of Organizational Change Management, Culture Alignment and Engagement, Leadership Development, Instructional Design & eLearning, and Project Delivery Support to clients of a large scale.

Change 4 Growth offers unmatched, tailored solutions to meet every client's needs and provides a proactive, hands-on, and compassionate approach.

Visit www.Change4Growth.com for more information.

