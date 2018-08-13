Leading Internet Safety App Bark Announces Their Expansion to Office 365 Accounts in Schools Nationwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark, an internet safety solution focused on keeping kids and teens safe online and in real life, today announced that their Bark for Schools program is now available for schools using Office 365. Originally launched in February 2018 for schools using Google G Suite, Bark for Schools is available at no cost to all schools nationwide, and currently monitors over 1.7 million students.

The Bark for Schools program was created in response to the growing violence in American schools, and in just six months, Bark has been credited with helping to prevent 12 school shooting/bomb threats and numerous online predator incidents. The program uses revenue from their Bark for Parents product, which enables them to offer this service to schools at no cost as a way to give back to communities and help keep children safer.

"As a team of parents, we know how scary sending our kids back to school can be with the rise of school violence and the impact of technology, and we are proud to be able to offer not only peace of mind, but proven and effective safety measures," stated Brian Bason, founder and CEO of Bark. "We are excited to now provide the same protection for schools using Office 365 as we had previously for schools using G Suite."

Bark for Schools uses the same model as Bark for Parents, which launched in 2015 and has since been credited with helping in the prevention of 33 child/teen suicides. Bark for Schools and Bark for Parents use industry-leading, machine-learning algorithms to continually monitor personal and school-issued devices to detect cyberbullying, internet predators, depression, suicidal thoughts, and sexting.

About Bark:

Bark is a digital safety solution endorsed by parents and children alike for its ability to unobtrusively identify threats and provide proactive recommendations. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that require parents to comb through every single post or that use keyword searches that ignore context and history, Bark combines data science, machine learning, and pattern matching for more accurate alerts. These alerts are combined with research-based, actionable advice for addressing the issue head-on, putting more power in parents' hands to address digital dangers.

