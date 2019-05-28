Leading Investment Manager Joins Nutter Investment Advisors as President

BOSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutter Investment Advisors announced today the appointment of Richard A. Sipley as President of Nutter Investment Advisors (NIA). Mr. Sipley brings more than two decades of investment experience directed towards advising high-net-worth families and foundations. He joins NIA in advance of the June 2019 stepping down of E. Barnes M. Abbott, who has served as CEO of NIA for over 30 years. Mr. Abbott will continue as a senior consultant to Nutter Investment Advisors after June 30, 2019.

"We are delighted to welcome Rich Sipley to the Nutter Investment Advisors team," said Deborah J. Manus, Managing Partner, Nutter. "Rich's investment management experience, focus on client service and business acumen make him the right leader to continue NIA's longstanding tradition of excellence overseen by Barnes Abbott. During this time of transition, our clients will have the benefit of working with both Rich and Barnes. We thank Barnes for the leadership and advice he has shared over the years with Nutter lawyers, NIA, and firm clients. We look forward to a seamless transition for our clients."

Prior to joining Nutter Investment Advisors, Mr. Sipley was Chief Investment Officer at Wellesley Investment Partners, where he advised high-net-worth families and foundations. Prior to that, Mr. Sipley was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Boston Private Bank, where he oversaw the Dividend Growth Equity team and served as a member of the Asset Allocation Committee.

Mr. Sipley earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a Certified Financial Planner®, and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

About Nutter Investment Advisors

With over $1.4 billion in funds under management, the guidance and expertise of Nutter Investment Advisors helps more and more people reach their critical financial aspirations. Each and every client benefits from a highly-personalized approach, both in selecting appropriate investments and in providing special attention to every detail. Through our in-depth understanding of every financial situation, we remain committed to tailoring an investment strategy that meets specific goals for financial security, family, philanthropy or other interests. Nutter is a subsidiary of Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP.

