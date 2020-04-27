Leading IP Bankers Launch Tech+IP Capital

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvir Causevic and Ed Fish, formerly Co-Heads of Houlihan Lokey's Tech+IP Advisory Group, formed by acquisition over three years ago of their boutique investment bank, announced today the launch of Tech+IP Capital, LLC ("Tech+IP Capital")(www/techip.cc). The new firm recognizes the increasing need in IP markets, ventures and transactions for a wider range of solutions and structures to create value.

"We've worked with the Tech+IP Capital team for many years – from corporate-level advisory to global patent pool formation, to individual transactions spanning technology and IP - which speaks to Ed and Elvir's depth of domain expertise," said Pat Patnode, President of GE Licensing. "We look forward to collaborating with Tech+IP Capital as IP continues to rise in prominence as an asset class and corporate asset globally."

"As intangibles become an even more valuable part of the global financial backbone, we see a premium being put on creating tangible value from intangible assets such as Intellectual Property," said Ed Fish, co-founder of Tech+IP Capital. "Unlocking that intangible value," says Elvir Causevic, co-founder of Tech+IP Capital "requires an advisor with complete flexibility to help clients transact, license, or finance their IP." Added Causevic, "the side-by-side work that the Tech+IP team did with many skilled M&A and Restructuring bankers, valuation specialists and financial sponsors helped us realize the right place in the value chain for Tech+IP transactions. We look forward to working with our clients and continuing to collaborate with Houlihan Lokey and our other market participants."

Tech+IP Capital will focus on three key areas: IP and advanced technology investing and monetization, M&A and financing, and board advisory. Along with Causevic and Fish, a team of 16 professionals will be joining Tech+IP Capital or its related Tech+IP Advisory Group, including Charles Fish, former Chief Patent Counsel at Time Warmer and VP / Chief Patent Counsel at Kudelski Group; Don Merino, founder of Asia Patent Group, and former SVP at Intellectual Ventures, and Co-Director Licensing at Intel; Ryen Hoffman, formerly at Houlihan Lokey and GE Business Innovations and Licensing; and an expert support team most whom have been with Tech+IP Capital's principals for over 6 years. The senior team has an unmatched level of experience in the IP field and collectively have been responsible for over 100 deals resulting in billions of dollars in value for clients.

