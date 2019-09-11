Leading Law Firms Versus JUUL Applaud Actions By AMA And FDA

The ban is imminent. The AMA this week "urge[d] the public to avoid the use of e-cigarette products" and recommended that e-cigarette users "seek medical care promptly if they experience any adverse health effects, particularly coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain." 1 HGD and Dr. Blaudeau last year warned of those potential harms from vaping in the first-ever suit against JUUL for medical monitoring of vaping health effects.

Last December, the attorneys sued JUUL for "medical monitoring" of "acute and chronic physical medical illnesses relating to the use of JUUL e-cigarettes or pods" (quoting the complaint). The suit is Malaney et al. v JUUL Labs, Inc. et al., Superior Court of the State of California (Los Angeles County).

Malaney is pending in Los Angeles and subject to consolidation with other personal injury cases against JUUL in California state courts. HGD and Dr. Blaudeau teamed up with the Salim-Beasley, LLC and Kiesel Law LLP to request the consolidation and to hold JUUL accountable for injuries to adolescents and young adults addicted to JUUL. Paul Kiesel, the founder of Kiesel Law, will argue for the consolidation in Los Angeles on October 3, 2019.

Dr. Blaudeau, Lew Garrison, and Robert Salim (founder of Salim Beasley) will help lead a panel discussion on JUUL in St. Louis next week, on September 18th. The California cases will be addressed along with other legal issues related to e-cigarettes.

Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC, and the Southern Institute for Medical & Legal Affairs are national law firms, and our attorneys work for persons injured by defective products. The firms are leaders in representing patients and consumers hurt by bad drugs and dangerous medical devices. If you or anyone in your family has used e-cigarettes, please contact us to learn more about the evidence which shows that (1) JUUL failed to investigate and/or warn of the potential negative health consequences of its e-cigarette, particularly nicotine addiction in the juveniles the company marketed to; (2) chemicals from the JUUL e-cigarette can cause a hypersensitivity reaction in the lungs, producing lung injuries requiring hospitalization in otherwise healthy teenagers and young adults; and (3) addiction to JUUL e-cigarettes causes adverse behavior changes and can cause restrictive airway disease and permanent lung injury.

1 https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/ama-statements/ama-urges-public-avoid-e-cigarette-use-amid-lung-illness-outbreak.

