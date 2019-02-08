Leading Load Board FreeFreightSearch.com Reaches 100,000-Member Milestone

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Freight Search, the world's largest free load board website, announced today that it recently added its 100,000th registered member. The site matches brokers and shippers with available freight to carriers looking for loads.

In addition to making it easier for truckers to operate at full capacity, FreeFreightSearch.com offers a number of tools. The online load board provides direct access to a freight bill factoring company, helping truckers get paid for each load within hours of delivery or obtain a fuel advance without having to leave the site.

"Free Freight Search is the only load board of its kind," said Sarah Williams, VP of Business Development at Interstate Capital. "Not only does it offer easy-to-use tools that benefit motor carriers, brokers and shippers, but the relationship with a factoring company ensures truckers are paid quickly and offers an additional layer of transparency."

At any given moment, thousands of truckloads are available for motor carriers to select, which can potentially reduce downtime and increase revenue. Both freight brokers and carriers can run searches, but the load board offers a free digital notification system as well. Carriers receive notices when a load matches their truck and location specifications, while brokers are notified when a new truck is listed that fits their load requirements.

There is no charge to post or search for loads. This sets Free Freight Search apart from other online load boards, which often have recurring membership fees or fees for posting loads.

Williams says that the abundance of tools available, paired with the fact that the site is free to use, are major contributors to its success.

"The site has been a major success for everyone involved, from the motor carriers through the freight brokers and shippers," Williams said. "The exponential growth we're seeing is the result of that, and we expect the numbers to continue to climb."

Carriers, freight brokers and shippers interested in registering for a free account are instructed to visit www.FreeFreightSearch.com/Register.

About Interstate Capital:

Interstate Capital purchases nearly $1 billion in invoices annually. Established in 1993, the company has successfully funded more than 10,000 growing companies throughout the United States and Canada, speeding up cash flow and improving profitability. Interstate Capital is a division of Triumph Business Capital.

Interstate Capital is presently accepting applications from B2B providers. Those who would like to speed up their client payments are urged to visit www.InterstateCapital.com for a free quote today.

