Leading M&A Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

"We are delighted to welcome such a widely respected and accomplished M&A practitioner to our New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Alex's experience representing both multinational corporations and private equity firms in complex domestic and cross-border transactions aligns with our focus to continue to expand our premier corporate and private equity M&A practice, both in New York and globally. Alex's arrival marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Latham's M&A capabilities and steadfast commitment to evolving with our clients' needs in this dynamic legal environment."

Paul Sheridan, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Private Equity Practice, said: "Alex is a tremendous addition to our Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices in New York and globally. Clients turn to Latham for their most sophisticated and complex transactions, and Alex's experience complements our global platform and full suite of offerings that clients need to successfully execute their most important deals."

Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York, added: "Alex has a reputation in the market for demonstrating not only commercial savvy, but also the highest caliber of client service. He is an excellent addition to our New York office and will help further expand our capabilities in the market."

"I have long admired Latham & Watkins and am excited to join the firm's New York office," said Johnson. "Latham's premier M&A and private equity practices in New York and across the globe provide a breadth and level of service to clients that is unmatched. I am thrilled to join the formidable team at Latham and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and ongoing success of the firm in New York and globally."

Johnson joins Latham & Watkins from Hogan Lovells in New York. He received his JD, cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law and his BA, cum laude, from Boston College.

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

1 Latham & Watkins operates as a limited liability partnership worldwide with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

