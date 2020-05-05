Leading Mental Health Nonprofits Help Northern Virginia Through the Covid-19 Crisis

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, two leading mental health organizations are working together to help Northern Virginians cope with Covid-19.

The AAKOMA Project, an innovative mental health nonprofit, and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, an advocate for mental health care in the African-American community, are joining forces to help Northern Virginia's underserved communities during the pandemic.

Supported by funding from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, the two organizations will provide virtual mental health treatment focused on youth and young adults in Northern Virginia, particularly among communities where access to mental health care is limited.

"There's no better time to promote mental health care than during this pandemic," said Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble ("Dr. Alfiee"), the founder of the AAKOMA Project. "Together with the Henson Foundation, we can empower young people to care for themselves and others."

The AAKOMA Project and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation will incorporate culturally-relevant programming into a series of virtual therapy sessions, connecting young people of color with resources that speak directly to their reality and needs. All sessions will be free and registration will be available through both organizations.

About the AAKOMA Project: The AAKOMA Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to help diverse teenagers and their families achieve optimal mental health through dialogue, learning, and the understanding that everyone deserves care and support. Find out more at https://AAKOMAproject.org/ .

About the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation: Founded by actor Taraji P. Henson in honor of her father, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is committed to eradicating the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American community. Find out more at https://borislhensonfoundation.org/ .

About the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia: The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia grows philanthropy to respond to critical need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community. Comprised of donor advised funds, permanent funds, giving circles, and other charitable endowments, the Community Foundation connects donors to community and promotes a more equitable and inclusive prosperity that marries our economic strength with the full breadth of our diverse community. Find out more at http://www.cfnova.org/ .

Media Contact: Alfiee Breland-Noble, 571-486-3382

SOURCE The AAKOMA Project, Inc.

