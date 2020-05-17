Leading Miami SEO Agency, Web Daytona, Provides Continued Digital Marketing Through Uncertain Time in Business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami SEO professionals, Web Daytona, have confirmed they will be providing uninterrupted services to help businesses thrive, online, in spite of global uncertainties. As one of the leading names in full-service digital marketing, their experience with both local SEO and national SEO has put them on the map in recent years. And, as recent shakeups in the global business landscape change the way companies operate, digital marketing is becoming more relevant than ever before.

Web Daytona is a Florida based Miami SEO agency well known for its full-service digital marketing and web design services.

CEO and Web Daytona founder, Gary Vela, spoke about the company's decision to stay open, both during the initial outbreak and now, as companies begin to reopen: "This is a crucial time for many businesses. Nobody expected this, and it's been difficult to see companies struggling. But, we're moving into a new era of business, with purchasing, conferencing, and advertising all moving online. There's never been a better time to put your marketing budget into SEO and digital marketing. That's why we stayed open – because digital is a lifeline to so many businesses right now."

Web Daytona works with clients to create and maintain their online presence, in a process that involves everything from search-optimized site design, digital strategy, and paid ads to social media marketing and branding. As an agency, they combine cutting edge services with first-rate customer support to create a value-driven product.

SEO has only become more valuable during these uncertain times. 75% of consumers currently use social media every day. Of those, fewer than 5% actually want brands to stop advertising. Similar numbers can be found in organic searches, with users looking for value-driven content. As social distancing continues and the world tries to find new ways to live normally, businesses are turning to digital strategists to create content. Social ads, newsletters, local listings, and blogs are suddenly more important than ever for companies trying to stay afloat, online. And the best way to take advantage of those is through daily management, ongoing strategy, and a complete SEO audit.

"Digital marketing is helping businesses and their clients find each other, right now," said Vela. "It's a difficult time for everyone, but there is light at the end of the tunnel if we can collaborate and create marketing that matters. That's what Web Daytona is doing, by keeping our doors open during this difficult time. We know what's possible with Internet marketing, and we're excited to make it a reality for everyone involved."

For further details, contact Duncan Reyneke at [email protected]

About Web Daytona

Web Daytona is a leading Miami SEO and digital marketing agency, in operation for more than a decade. Providing comprehensive marketing and a wide range of digital services, Web Daytona combines cutting-edge marketing with a team full of industry experts to give clients a commanding lead on their competition. Get in touch, today, to unlock the power of digital marketing for your online presence.

Related Files

SEO Mousepad.jpg

Local SEO Cheat Sheet.jpg

Related Images

miami-seo-agency.jpg

Miami SEO Agency

Web Daytona is a Florida based Miami SEO agency well known for its full-service digital marketing and web design services.

Related Links

Franchise SEO Services

How Much Does SEO Cost?

SOURCE Web Daytona, LLC