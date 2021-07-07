Leading Microcurrent Brand NuFACE® Launches First-Ever IonPlex™ Ionized Microcurrent Skincare Collection

Both of the all-new, FDA-cleared ionized Microcurrent Activators take your NuFACE® Device routine to a totally new level, setting the stage for a holistic approach to microcurrent skincare. Available in two unique formulas, the powerful treatments are designed to instantly maximize your microcurrent results, conducting the current down to the deeper layers of the facial muscle, while providing skincare benefits over time.

"We are excited to finally launch our new Microcurrent Activators! We've proudly committed the last two years to extensive research and testing to ensure our formulas are most effective. Just like NuFACE devices, our skincare ingredients are rooted in the power of microcurrent technology while nourishing and hydrating the skin to deliver optimal results with each use," said Tera Peterson, NuFACE Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer.

NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel ($29-$59) is a lightweight activator gel that is powered by NuFACE IonPlex™ to conduct your microcurrent and deliver a thirst-quenching hit of hydration and a skin-cushioning bounce. This powerful, clean-formulated combination of hyaluronic acid and glacial water leaves skin feeling soft and looking vibrant for up to 24 hours.

NuFACE Firming + Brightening Silk Crème ($49-$69) is a luxurious, serum-crème activator that is powered by NuFACE Ionplex™ and eight phyto-active ingredients to conduct your microcurrent, while locking in moisture for up to 48 hours and nourishing the skin to promote a firmer and brighter complexion after one single treatment. Formulated with clean ingredients and ionized for optimal performance, this Microcurrent Activator was uniquely designed to truly supercharge your NuFACE results.

The two unique formulas are created with a proprietary blend of electrically charged ions (such as magnesium, copper, zinc, and calcium), glacial water, and active ingredients (like hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom) to drive visible results immediately and over time. Both activators have been consciously formulated, without the use of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehydes, mineral oil, animal ingredients, alcohol and fragrances.

To be used in tandem with NuFACE® Devices or on its own, these electrolyte-infused formulas nourish, hydrate, and correct your skin at every level while the IonPlex™ Ionized Skincare creates ionic balance on the skin's surface to help strengthen skin's moisture barrier for an all-day glow up.

Shop NuFACE® IonPlex™ Ionized Skincare online at MyNuFACE.com starting July 7, 2021.

About NuFACE®

Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE® is the leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE®'s award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE® is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels – including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, Ulta and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE® has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

SOURCE NuFACE