Leading Middle East Tour Provider Announces Egypt Desert Tours Are Available Again

CAIRO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EgyptToursPlus, a leading tour provider serving the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and other areas of the Middle East, has officially redeployed its Egypt desert tours after a hiatus. With a wide range of tour packages, there is something that will fit any budget or trip duration.

"Our Egypt desert tours are all designed to help visitors get to know the culture, heritage, and immense history of Egypt," explained Amar Mahallati of the company. "We also offer unique desert tour packages that help our guests experience the incredible natural beauty and tranquility of these astonishing sites."

Currently, EgyptToursPlus offers five unique Egypt desert tour packages, including the following:

The 3-Day Egypt Desert Camping Experience takes guests on a professionally-guided tour through some of the most natural areas.

The 6-Day Black and White Desert Tour allows guests to visit the Sahara, spend the night in an oasis, and explore some of ancient Cairo's most unique historic locations. The Valley of the Golden Mummies and Mount Agabat are also on the itinerary.

most unique historic locations. The Valley of the Golden Mummies and Mount Agabat are also on the itinerary. The 8-Day Cairo and Siwa Oasis Tour lets guests explore ancient temples and tombs that are not part of most tours, as well as the Great Sphinx and the Valley Temple.

The 12-Day Cairo, Nile Cruise and Sahara Desert Tour give guests the chance to visit the Great Pyramids, the heart of ancient Aswan and Luxor, explore the Sahara, and cruise the blue waters of the Nile River.

The 14-Day Sahara Desert and Nile River Excursion offers two full weeks of exploring ancient historical sites and natural locations along the Nile, within the Sahara, and cities include Aswan, Kom Ombo, Luxor and Edfu.

In addition, the company offers a wide range of Middle East tours through Jordan, Dubai, Morocco, and more. To learn more about the available Egypt desert tours or the other tour options available, visit https://www.EgyptToursPlus.com.

About EgyptToursPlus: Founded in 1955, EgyptToursPlus's mission is delivering unforgettable experiences throughout Egypt and the Middle East. With over 60 years of service, the company is a leading tour provider, and is dedicated to being economically, environmentally, and socially responsible while helping guests experience the incredible wonder and history of the region.

Contact:

Name: EgyptToursPlus

Phone: (786) 460-6556

Web Address: https://www.EgyptToursPlus.com

SOURCE EgyptToursPlus

Related Links

https://www.EgyptToursPlus.com

