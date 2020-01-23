Leading Multifamily Marketing Company, Conversion Logix, Secures CRO Joseph Carino

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly-touted hospitality leader, Joseph Carino, takes on the multifamily industry as Chief Revenue Officer of Conversion Logix. Choosing to back a company that is making breakthroughs in attribution, Carino seeks to revolutionize how multifamily property managers connect apartment seekers to communities and collect marketing data to optimize spend in the process. His expertise makes him the ideal player to assist Conversion Logix in this revolutionary act.

Carino brings nearly twenty-five years of business development, sales, and marketing experience to the company, which is one of the fastest-growing companies in Washington state. When asked how his entrance to the company will enhance the experience of Conversion Logix clients, Carino said, "I have a vision for our company—we will provide hands-on support for each client and produce technology specifically designed to meet leasing goals in a cost-effective way." His vision for innovation is rivaled only by his plans for expansion.

After growing many companies before this, he is cognizant of how a scaling company can benefit its clients. "As we grow, our clients will benefit from the increasing knowledge and resources that we onboard across the country," said Carino when asked how a bigger company can be a better company. He went on to explain, "This company has grown every year since its inception and the service has continued to improve with scale. Therefore, our plans are to accelerate that growth with continued success and focus on our customers and community." Carino is not the only person who is confident about future growth within the company.

Co-Founder and CEO of Conversion Logix, Jeff Jobe, spoke to Carino's integral role in this expansion. "At a time of unprecedented growth in our company, bringing a strategic partner on to our team is key. Joe is a pivotal player in creating a foundational structure within all of our sales efforts in order to sustain our current growth curve."

With an acutely aligned vision for the next decade, Carino and Conversion Logix are focused on creating the most effective lease-driven strategies for multifamily communities.

About Conversion Logix

Founded in 2010, Conversion Logix is a full-service digital advertising and marketing technology company that serves multifamily and senior living management companies across the US. With industry-leading customer service, the expert team creates campaigns specifically tailored to the needs of each community. Superior results and customer service placed Conversion Logix on the Inc. 5000 honoree list and the Puget Sound Business Journal list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Washington State from 2016 through 2019. In 2018, Conversion Logix introduced The Conversion Cloud to optimize communities' digital ad campaigns. The Conversion Cloud transforms website visitors into high-quality leads, tracks the lead-source, and provides insights to optimize your marketing mix. For more information, visit www.conversionlogix.com or www.theconversioncloud.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Conversion Logix

Related Links

http://www.conversionlogix.com

