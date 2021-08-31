Leading Multinational Wholesaler Deploys Bright Pattern for Omnichannel Customer Experience
The wholesaler known for providing exceptional customer experience uses Bright Pattern Contact Center software for omnichannel customer experience in Latin America
Aug 31, 2021, 11:05 ET
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by a leading multinational wholesaler. The company is not only one of the largest wholesalers to consumers and businesses worldwide, but is also recognized by the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) as the leader in the specialty retail store industry. As part of their award-winning customer service, they use Bright Pattern Contact Center software for their omnichannel customer experience.
"We are excited to have been deployed by the leading customer-centric retailer for their in-store and online shopping experiences," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "This company is known for their exceptional customer service as a key pillar of their business success, and their selection of Bright Pattern to support their company's mission shows the strategic value of Bright Pattern to innovative companies in the retail space. Bright Pattern now powers the omnichannel customer experience of two of the largest wholesalers in the world."
More on Bright Pattern and the retail industry
Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger, by Omdia for best platform functionality, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.
About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.
