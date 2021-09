Leading Natural Performance Brand Cheribundi Launches The Most Antioxidant-Rich Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate

Numerous independent studies published in renowned medical journals over the past 15 years have proven the health and fitness benefits of tart cherry juice, including its ability to speed recovery and repair of muscle tissue, minimize exercise induced muscle damage and muscle soreness; decrease inflammation, inflammatory-related conditions and upper respiratory tract infections; prevent joint pain and gout, and significantly improve sleep quality and duration. These scientifically proven benefits make it a top choice for athletes of all levels looking to optimize their performance with a natural recovery solution.

"According to leading exercise physiologists, there is no product in the world proven to help athletes recover better than tart cherry juice, which is why more than 300 pro, college and Olympic teams use our products," said Marcel Bens, CEO of Cheribundi and Managing Partner and COO of Emil Capital Partners. "In fact, they are the ones that asked us for a concentrate option and we are thrilled to be able to offer them and anyone wanting to tap into the superpower of tart cherries an on-the-go travel-friendly solution."

In addition to Concentrate, Cheribundi has eight natural recovery-focused sports performance beverages that harness the power of tart cherry juice, including (per 8 oz. serving):

PURE: 60 Tart Cherries, nothing else

60 Tart Cherries, nothing else IMMUNITY: 55 Tart Cherries, Echinacea, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C

55 Tart Cherries, Echinacea, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C ORIGINAL: 50 Tart Cherries, naturally sweetened with Apple Juice

50 Tart Cherries, naturally sweetened with Apple Juice PROTEIN: 45 Tart Cherries, Whey Protein and Vitamin B Complex

45 Tart Cherries, Whey Protein and Vitamin B Complex HYDRO: 40 Tart Cherries, 33% Coconut Water and Vitamin B Complex

40 Tart Cherries, 33% Coconut Water and Vitamin B Complex RESET: 40 Tart Cherries, Valerian Root and Lemon Balm

40 Tart Cherries, and Lemon Balm BLACK: 40 Tart Cherries, Black Cherries, naturally sweetened with Apple Juice

40 Tart Cherries, Black Cherries, naturally sweetened with Apple Juice LIGHT: 40 Tart Cherries, naturally sweetened with Stevia Leaf

Cheribundi is available in over 50,000 retail locations across the U.S. and can also be found online at Kroger, Publix, Amazon, Walmart and Cheribundi.com. Cheribundi Concentrate retails for $36 for a 12-pack and is currently available at www.cheribundi.com . It will begin rolling out to other retailers later this fall.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is a leading natural sports performance brand specializing in the most antioxidant-rich tart cherry juices. Scientifically proven to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation, enhance sleep and relieve pain, there is no product in the world shown to help athletes recover better than tart cherry juice. With a multitude of performance benefits for lifestyles ranging from wellness to elite athletes, Cheribundi is fighting against synthetic science with a natural solution. For more information please visit www.cheribundi.com and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

