Leading New Jersey Audiology Practice Expands into Somerset

SOMERSET, N.J., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Center, a New Jersey-based, full-service independent audiology practice, is announcing the opening of its fourth and largest location in Somerset.

"Patients don't necessarily want to go to a hospital-based setting for routine and follow-up care," said Eric Sandler, Sc.D., Director of Audiological Services at The Hearing Center. "We felt that the Somerset area is underserved."

Sandler said that the new office is paying special attention to patient comfort, noting that The Hearing Center tapped into an experienced interior design team to build a comfortable and welcoming office setting.

"It feels more like a living room than a doctor's office," Sandler said of the new location, adding that the practice has also renovated its Clark office in a similar fashion. "Since this office is our largest space, it provided the opportunity to arrange the space more like a living room than a sterile doctor's office."

The Hearing Center offers a full suite of audiology services for pediatrics and adults, including audiometric evaluations, hearing aid consultations and fittings, tinnitus evaluations and other advanced diagnostic testing, custom ear plugs and ear molds, auditory processing testing, and assistive listening devices. The practice also offers community education seminars so patients and their families can learn to compensate for and overcome the challenge of hearing loss.

Notably, The Hearing Center offers cochlear implant evaluations, activations and mapping. Sandler said that this specialty is rarely addressed outside a hospital setting, making The Hearing Center one of the few independent and private audiology practices in New Jersey to integrate cochlear implants into its everyday services.

"There are no other clinics like ours out there," Sandler said. "Opening our fourth office is testament to the breadth of services and the high level of patient care that we provide."

The Somerset office joins practice locations in Highland Park, Clark, and Manalapan. The new location at 15 Clyde Road, Suite 101, is now accepting patients. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, one Saturday per month, and by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.THCaudiology.com.

The Hearing Center is an advanced full-service audiology practice for children and adults. The state-of-the-art facilities are the first in New Jersey to offer all audiological services outside a hospital setting, including cochlear implants; auditory processing evaluations; hearing aid fittings and verification; tinnitus evaluations; noise protection; and specialized earplugs for musicians. The director of audiology, Eric Sandler, Sc.D., is a sought-after speaker who delivers seminars on cochlear implants at conferences around the U.S. The practice, which has eight audiologists on staff, has been serving patients for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.thcaudiology.com.

