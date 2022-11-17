Leading Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brand, Drink Monday, Partners with Beloved Apparel and Home Goods Retailer, Anthropologie, With Full Online Presence

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drink Monday, the San Diego-based non-alcoholic beverage brand, today announces their online partnership with the beloved apparel and home goods retailer, Anthropologie.

The company's full award-winning range of products are now available for purchase (Monday Gin; Monday Whiskey; Monday Mezcal) via the retailer's online platform.

Drink Monday

"We're absolutely thrilled to partner with Anthropologie, a global icon in the design community known for their thoughtful curation of premium products. Exposing their creative, adventure seeking customer base to Monday's award-winning range of non-alcoholic spirits has all the makings of a truly famous fit," states Chris Boyd, Founder and CEO of Drink Monday.

Boyd continues, "This special collaboration also hits on a notable ongoing priority item for the business - being able to go where traditional beverage alcohol cannot - and I couldn't be prouder to be leading this charge with the support of my incredible team."

The latest news falls on the heels of additional noteworthy company milestones for Drink Monday, with new retail presence in 240 Hy-Vee stores nationwide, expanded footprint in 750+ doors across the US and 7 notable awards earned from prestigious spirits award competitions globally including the San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition and the LA Spirits Awards.

Monday Mezcal, Monday Whiskey, Monday Gin and an assortment of curated cocktail kits are available on www.drinkmonday.co. For more information visit the website and follow along on social media at @drinkmonday.

About Drink Monday

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, Chris Boyd, Drink Monday is a pioneer in the non-alcoholic spirits category, created to serve people delicious drinks without the alcohol. Their flagship products, Monday Gin, Monday Whiskey, and Monday Mezcal are premium non-alcoholic spirits that provide the look, feel, and most importantly - taste - that cocktail drinkers want, minus the alcohol many are increasingly trying to avoid or substitute. Drink Monday is not only alcohol-free, but supports a wide variety of healthy lifestyles with its zero-calorie, no carbs, 0 sugar, vegan, gluten-free, and Big-8 allergen-free profile.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

