Leading NOW's Center for Diversity & Inclusion Announces Innovative New Tool for Organizations to Assess Culture

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NOW, the global advisor to organizations seeking to change mindsets, behaviors, and cultures to be inclusive for all, announces a new online diagnostic cultural assessment tool created by its Center for Diversity & Inclusion. This proprietary, research-driven, and field-tested Inclusive Culture Assessment (ICA), was created to give companies quantifiable data on their culture, leadership and equity, including a deep understanding of the views of its workforce, and how they experience the organization. This unique assessment tool is designed to provide insights to all sizes of organizations, from small and mid-range, to large global entities.

Leading NOW's unique ICA "provides the leadership a unique window into how their employees see diversity in action, and how they experience inclusion at work," says Usha Pillai, PhD and Co-Chair for the Center for Diversity & Inclusion.

Leading NOW CEO, Kelly Lockwood Primus, says "In the past, companies either randomly chose unconscious bias training programs or used ineffective employee engagement surveys to determine what barriers to inclusion their organization has. Our Inclusive Culture Assessment changes that. Utilizing the client centric results from the assessment, Leading NOW's experts are able to guide the implementation of specific and targeted initiatives, utilize our customized solutions, and deliver successful results for clients seeking to build a culture of inclusion. Used annually, it is an invaluable tool to track the progress and the ROI of their DE&I investment."

Benefits of Leading NOW's ICA include the following measures for Culture, Equity & Leadership:

A heatmap on how your workforce views these three dynamics

A baseline (quantifiable data) that classifies areas of concern

An organizational profile to understand your current state

"When it comes to DE&I solutions, one size does not fit all," comments Usha Pillai, PhD, Co-Chair for the Center for Diversity & Inclusion. "In developing the ICA, we considered a range of ideas, thoughts, and questions to measure how employees are experiencing the leadership, culture, and equity across the organization, and provide a customized report that identifies areas for improvement to affect cultural change. It provides the leadership a unique window into how their employees see diversity in action, and how they experience inclusion at work."

For more information on this groundbreaking Inclusive Culture Assessment, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz/assessments.

ABOUT LEADING NOW

Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership development for the 21st Century. As the epicenter of new knowledge and the pinnacle of transformative solutions, Leading NOW is the global advisor to organizations--changing mindsets, behaviors, and cultures to be inclusive for all. Leading NOW's research nucleus, The Gender Dynamics Institute and the Center for Diversity & Inclusion bring together the world's greatest minds in DE&I, to share insights, observations, and discoveries to provide guidance to existing Leading Women & Leading Forward solutions, and to recommend the creation of new experiential solutions to help clients reach their inclusive talent & culture goals. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz. #FutureForward

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned business.

