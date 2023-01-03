Leading Organization for Health Insurance and Employee Benefits Professionals NAHU Rebrands as NABIP

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, announced today that it is rebranding as the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP). For decades, NABIP has advocated on behalf of benefits and insurance professionals so all Americans can be empowered to make wise healthcare and benefits decisions. The association leads state-based and federal advocacy efforts on behalf of its membership, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses and individuals seeking health insurance.

"As the insurance and benefits industry has evolved, the association has expanded its capabilities to offer its members robust educational opportunities, conferences, and business development tools," said NABIP President Kelly Fristoe. "The association's membership has also grown to encompass members who sell traditional health insurance products and members who offer non-traditional coverage options. The rebrand of the name and tagline is both inclusive and a far more accurate reflection of who NABIP is today."

"Our decades-long commitment to our members and their clients is at the core of what we do and who we are, and that commitment will never change. We are excited to adopt the new name National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals as a clear reflection of our organization's evolution and role in helping our members navigate the ever-evolving health insurance and benefits marketplace," said NABIP CEO Janet Trautwein. "Looking forward, our new identity will better represent our expanded membership and resonate with members of this growing industry."

This transition is effective immediately with the launch of the new brand identity. The brand speaks to NABIP's role as responsible and respected advocates and thought leaders. It reaffirms their mission to ensure that all Americans should have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related services.

Press Contact:

Kelly Loussedes

(202) 595-3074

[email protected]

About The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. To meet that vital mission, NABIP advances the interests of its members and advocates for sound public-policy solutions. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

SOURCE National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals